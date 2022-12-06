ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
WBAL Radio

After being flamed, Jennifer Lawrence walks back her comments on being the "first" female action movie star

After catching fire online from thousands of movie fans, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has walked back comments she made about fronting action movies as a woman. "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," Lawrence said to fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.
WBAL Radio

Jerrod Carmichael to host the 2023 Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 2023 Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that the comedian will host the awards show ceremony, which will be held January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. "We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WBAL Radio

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries debuts: What to know

(NEW YORK) -- Prince Harry and Meghan's docuseries is here. The highly-anticipated first three episodes of the six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, were released Thursday at 3 a.m., EST, on Netflix. The duke and duchess of Sussex open up in the docuseries about everything from their love story to...
DoYouRemember?

Michael Learned Wanted To Quit At The Early Stages Of ‘The Waltons’

Olivia Walton, played by Michael Learned, was the mother of the Walton family. Viewers had gotten so accustomed to her playing the part that her absence left a vacuum in the show and the viewer’s expectations. The Waltons premiered in 1972, starring Learned and her co-stars Judy Norton, Richard Thomas, Mary Elizabeth McDonough, Ellen Corby, and the rest.
WBAL Radio

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Harry & Megan: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell all about their relationship in the new documentary series. Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro shares his take on the classic story of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy