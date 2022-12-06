After catching fire online from thousands of movie fans, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has walked back comments she made about fronting action movies as a woman. "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," Lawrence said to fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.

21 HOURS AGO