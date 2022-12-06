ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

WMUR.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
KEENE, NH
WCAX

Mass. woman arrested for wrong-way driving in NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces charges of driving the wrong way on I-93 early Thursday. It happened in the town of Londonderry near the New Hampshire state border. New Hampshire State Police say they received numerous reports of a silver sedan headed north in the southbound lane around 12:15 a.m. Troopers deployed road spikes and formed a rolling roadblock to shield oncoming traffic. Police say the spikes stopped the car near mile marker 16.8.
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMTW

New England town hires federal sharpshooters to kill coyotes

A community on Massachusetts’s North Shore has become the first in the state to approve hiring federal sharpshooters to kill “habituated coyotes.”. Nahant officials voted this week to sign an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to help address the growing issue. Most recently, residents have reported being stalked or surrounded by coyotes while walking their pets.
NAHANT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Portsmouth, Other NH Schools Go Into Lockdown Over Shooter Threats

Portsmouth Public Schools and other districts went on lockdown Thursday morning after police received messages about active shooters. The New Hampshire Department of Safety reported that multiple state agencies are investigating the calls in districts around the state. "At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield

BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
BOXFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Portsmouth, NH, Cafe Demonstrates Act of Kindness to Community After Shooter Threats

We unfortunately live in a world where mass shootings and threats of similar action are all too prevalent. According to Seacoast Current, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and other area school districts went into lockdown today, December 8, 2022, after "police received messages about active shooters." At the time of this writing, all calls are being investigated and taken seriously until "their validity is determined", according to The New Hampshire Department of Safety. The current likelihood is that the threats were all hoaxes.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MassLive.com

NH rescuers carry Chelmsford hiker 1 mile off icy trail after injury

A Massachusetts woman hiking with her husband in New Hampshire was rescued Monday after she slipped on an iced-over rock, injuring her ankle, authorities said. Mary Ellen Morris, of Chelmsford, was just a mile from the trailhead of Peaked Mountain. But the injury left her unable to hike out on her own, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials who reached Morris and carried her to safety.
CHELMSFORD, MA
WMTW

Valuable guitar stolen from Maine store

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police say a valuable guitar was stolen from the Guitar Center store on Maine Mall Road. The 1960 Gibson Les Paul has a tangerine color burst and is worth $6,699. Police described it as a rare guitar. Anyone with information should contact Officer...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
iheart.com

Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains

CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
CONWAY, NH
whdh.com

State Police find missing NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
CONCORD, NH

