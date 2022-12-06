Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WMUR.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
WCAX
Mass. woman arrested for wrong-way driving in NH
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces charges of driving the wrong way on I-93 early Thursday. It happened in the town of Londonderry near the New Hampshire state border. New Hampshire State Police say they received numerous reports of a silver sedan headed north in the southbound lane around 12:15 a.m. Troopers deployed road spikes and formed a rolling roadblock to shield oncoming traffic. Police say the spikes stopped the car near mile marker 16.8.
WMTW
New England town hires federal sharpshooters to kill coyotes
A community on Massachusetts’s North Shore has become the first in the state to approve hiring federal sharpshooters to kill “habituated coyotes.”. Nahant officials voted this week to sign an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to help address the growing issue. Most recently, residents have reported being stalked or surrounded by coyotes while walking their pets.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
Portsmouth, Other NH Schools Go Into Lockdown Over Shooter Threats
Portsmouth Public Schools and other districts went on lockdown Thursday morning after police received messages about active shooters. The New Hampshire Department of Safety reported that multiple state agencies are investigating the calls in districts around the state. "At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However,...
WCVB
Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield
BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
Portsmouth, NH, Cafe Demonstrates Act of Kindness to Community After Shooter Threats
We unfortunately live in a world where mass shootings and threats of similar action are all too prevalent. According to Seacoast Current, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and other area school districts went into lockdown today, December 8, 2022, after "police received messages about active shooters." At the time of this writing, all calls are being investigated and taken seriously until "their validity is determined", according to The New Hampshire Department of Safety. The current likelihood is that the threats were all hoaxes.
MassLive.com
NH rescuers carry Chelmsford hiker 1 mile off icy trail after injury
A Massachusetts woman hiking with her husband in New Hampshire was rescued Monday after she slipped on an iced-over rock, injuring her ankle, authorities said. Mary Ellen Morris, of Chelmsford, was just a mile from the trailhead of Peaked Mountain. But the injury left her unable to hike out on her own, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials who reached Morris and carried her to safety.
WMTW
Valuable guitar stolen from Maine store
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police say a valuable guitar was stolen from the Guitar Center store on Maine Mall Road. The 1960 Gibson Les Paul has a tangerine color burst and is worth $6,699. Police described it as a rare guitar. Anyone with information should contact Officer...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
WMTW
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex driver, is accused of...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location
When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
iheart.com
Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains
CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Comments / 0