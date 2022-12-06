Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Famous Hollywood Director Says He Wants to Get a Home in Buffalo
We all know the famous movie-making cities in the United States. New York City has to be number one, with others like Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and even ones like New Orleans and Minneapolis being in contention. However, Buffalo is slowly but surely becoming a popular city to film movies...
Holiday cards for woman with ALS
40-year-old Kristin Goetz with ALS hopes the Buffalo community comes together and uplift her spirits as a Christmas miracle this year.
buffalospree.com
Buffalo’s 2022 Tom & Jerry line-up
For the last seven years, people searching for the elusive and hyper-seasonal Tom & Jerry have been landing on a story we published back in 2015. Since then, the collective’s love for the boozy holiday elixir has only grown. Once, only a few local taverns specialized in the fussy-to-make holiday treat. Today, the number of Western New York locations offering the Tom & Jerry has expanded. Post-pandemic, we thought we’d make a few calls and send a bunch of DMs and emails to round up a reliable Tom & Jerry hit list for pros and first-timers.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 9 - December 11
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there are several family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo. After it was postponed due to weather last week, Buffalo Place and Bank on...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back in to Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County Friday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Saturday in Buffalo and southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York
It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
wnypapers.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre is planning a HUGE sale of costumes and props
They have been collecting costumes and props for forty-two seasons at the D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre in Buffalo and are planning to sell a lot of it.
Bills take latest injury loss in stride to focus on Jets
During a season in which the Buffalo Bills have become exceptionally adept at overcoming adversity on an almost weekly basis, news of Von Miller having season-ending knee surgery was accepted mostly in stride. As much as the Bills acknowledged missing the leadership and pass-rush presence Miller provides, their focus quickly...
Traffic pattern announced ahead of Bills game in Orchard Park on Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the upcoming Bills game against the New York Giants, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has issued the latest traffic pattern for those attending the game this weekend. The traffic patterns are listed as:. Abbott Road. The section of Abbott Road in front of the...
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
Buffalo Nordic Ski Club opens again after 2 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This winter season is bringing back a local club for a popular winter sport, cross country skiing. After two years, Buffalo Nordic Ski Club is officially back open and ready for skiers. The club was not officially open for the past two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York News Anchor Gives Update On Health Scare
If you have been missing one of your favorite news anchors there is some good news. WIVB Channe 4 news co-anchor Don Postles recently gave an update on his health condition after he had surgery to remove cancer on his face. He is still in a recovery mood and he...
Buffalo Police discuss holiday safety, share tips to avoid a sour season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said it will be stepping up patrols amid the holiday season, as it does every year in an effort to prevent a time of cheer from going sour. "The Buffalo Police Department absolutely recommends taking precautions while out shopping and going about...
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
buffalorising.com
First In Buffalo
There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
JCPenney opens new beauty store at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — National retailer JCPenney is launching a shop-within-a-shop beauty store in hundreds of its locations across the country – including the Walden Galleria. JCPenney Beauty, which opened Dec. 9, is a “hyper-inclusive” beauty department, featuring products for customers regardless of age, race, gender, skin tone, budget...
CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0