Buffalo’s 2022 Tom & Jerry line-up

For the last seven years, people searching for the elusive and hyper-seasonal Tom & Jerry have been landing on a story we published back in 2015. Since then, the collective’s love for the boozy holiday elixir has only grown. Once, only a few local taverns specialized in the fussy-to-make holiday treat. Today, the number of Western New York locations offering the Tom & Jerry has expanded. Post-pandemic, we thought we’d make a few calls and send a bunch of DMs and emails to round up a reliable Tom & Jerry hit list for pros and first-timers.
White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York

It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion

A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
Bills take latest injury loss in stride to focus on Jets

During a season in which the Buffalo Bills have become exceptionally adept at overcoming adversity on an almost weekly basis, news of Von Miller having season-ending knee surgery was accepted mostly in stride. As much as the Bills acknowledged missing the leadership and pass-rush presence Miller provides, their focus quickly...
Buffalo Nordic Ski Club opens again after 2 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This winter season is bringing back a local club for a popular winter sport, cross country skiing. After two years, Buffalo Nordic Ski Club is officially back open and ready for skiers. The club was not officially open for the past two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
First In Buffalo

There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
JCPenney opens new beauty store at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — National retailer JCPenney is launching a shop-within-a-shop beauty store in hundreds of its locations across the country – including the Walden Galleria. JCPenney Beauty, which opened Dec. 9, is a “hyper-inclusive” beauty department, featuring products for customers regardless of age, race, gender, skin tone, budget...
CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
