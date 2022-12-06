Read full article on original website
Related
Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — It started with Lionel Messi delivering another soccer clinic. It ended with the Argentina superstar sporting a bloodied top lip, shouting abuse to opponents and even blasting the referee. And of course there were goals, too, for one of the greats of the game whose bid to win the World Cup for the first time is still on track. Messi is heading to the semifinals with Argentina after a penalty-shootout victory over Netherlands that had just about everything on Friday. Argentina took a 2-0 lead, conceded an equalizer in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to send the match to extra time at 2-2, and then won the shootout 4-3 amid a deafening noise inside Lusail Stadium.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run
These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.Well, maybe.Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda ahead of Saturday’s narrative-laden match.Will he start, or won’t he? That’s the big question being asked about Ronaldo after he was dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for...
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
WBAL Radio
England coach lets captain Kane do final World Cup pep talk
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate has nothing to tell his players just before they leave the locker room to play defending champion France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. That is his choice, preferring players to take control and citing his own playing experience of...
Watch: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil Lead v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final
Neymar has given Brazil the lead in extra time against Croatia in the first quarter final at the tournament. Watch the goal here.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Quarterfinals
DOHA, QATAR – Eight powerhouse teams remain standing in the exhilarating quest to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and with the Quarterfinals set to kick off on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today announces broadcaster match assignments for the four-match slate on FOX. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports, made today’s announcement spotlighting match coverage.
Daily Free Press
The Mezzala: The World Cup and its new iconic moments
Every four years, in each rendition of the FIFA World Cup, we are subject to a familiar depiction of drama, glory, and passion. This year in Qatar has been no different. Stunning upsets and goals overflowed in the group stage. Group Recap. In Group A, most of the attention was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
Yardbarker
Watch: Neymar matches Pele's Brazil goal record with incredible effort
That goal not only gave Brazil the lead, but it was also historic for the country and Neymar. That goal was Neymar's 77th international goal for Brazil, matching the country's all-time record held by the legendary Pele. Even that is not without some controversy however. The 77 mark is the...
FOX Sports
Neymar ties Pelé's all-time record for goals scored in Brazil's loss
A legend is defined as an extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field. When it comes to FIFA World Cup legends, Brazil superstar Neymar certainly fits that criteria. The do-it-all Brazilian forward moved into a tie with Pelé for the most goals scored in Brazil men’s national...
Samuel Eto'o releases statement after kicking fan in Qatar
After being filmed kicking a man to the ground in Qatar, Samuel Eto'o has released a statement.
WBAL Radio
Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife
ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya's sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change is wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, wild animals have become commonplace in the county's villages as they search for food. Many don't survive, providing herders an unfortunate lifeline as they cut chunks of meat from their carcasses.
Comments / 0