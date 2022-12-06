The helium miner, is a wireless device known as a hotspot, uses radio technologies for HNT minting. It rewards HNT tokens for offering coverage. Mining assists in validating the legitimacy of transactions executed through a blockchain network like the Bitcoin blockchain. Miners can begin mining cryptos using hardware like a central processing unit (CPU) or some application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). On the other hand, they can use smartphones that are powered by iOS and Android systems to mine the cryptos of their choice.

