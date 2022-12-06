Read full article on original website
Diane Lee Marshall, retired teacher
Diane Lee Marshall, 66, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home. She was born June 5, 1956, in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Stephen and Marjorie (Taylor) Nasko. Diane grew up in the Chester and Wilmington area, and graduated from Concord High School in 1974....
E. Elizabeth R. Murphy, retired nurse
E. Elizabeth "Bette" R. Murphy, 93, of Milton, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Polaris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Milford. She was born in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, July 9, 1929, daughter of the late Forrest M. and Elizabeth (Mytinger) Rich. Bette graduated from Wildwood...
Michael J. Drulis Sr., cherished family
Michael J. Drulis Sr., of Lewes, passed away suddenly near his home Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. He was born July 13, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Mary and Joseph Drulis Sr. Mike attended Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township, N.J., where he was a three-sport star athlete and a member of National Honor Society. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Delaware, where he joined the Theta Chi fraternity and met the love of his life, Diane Okonowicz. They married in 1972, then moved to Dover in 1978, where, with Diane’s mother (Theresa Okonowicz), they would spend the next 20-plus years raising a family and building lasting relationships in the community.
Remembering longtime Seashore Striders runner Mike Richardson
The Seashore Striders lost one of its longtime runners this week as Mike Richardson, 75, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke. Mike had just left Delaware last month to head back to Florida, where he and his wife Dee Dee lived during the winter months. Mike was a regular. When he was not racing, he was volunteering at the finish line, loading gear into the trailer, helping with registration and always telling stories about his past. Mike was from the Allentown, Pa., area, and for 24 straight years, he qualified for the Seashore Striders Summer Racing Series; he ranks 11th on the all-time streak list. This past summer, Mike was third overall in the 75-79 age group, and even with knee issues, he continued to power his way through with five 5Ks and one 5-miler with pure determination.
Sandra T. Lenhart, generous heart
Sandra T. Lenhart, 78, of Middletown, passed peacefully Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family and friends by her side. Sandy was born in Sichuan, China, June 8. 1944, to the late Tso-Bin Tung (father) and Hai-Ping Hsioung (mother). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lucien T. Lenhart Jr.; brothers James Tung, Ming Tung and Yu Jing Tung; and nephew, Alex Tung.
Helen J. Brittingham, loved her family
Helen J. “Jeannie” Brittingham, 78, of Milford, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, with her family and caregivers by her side. Helen, fondly known as Jeannie, was born March 9, 1944, in Milford, daughter of the late William and Hilda (Joseph) Pettyjohn. Jeannie previously worked for Leggett’s...
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Alicia Marie Atkins, loved her family
Alicia Marie Atkins (Sassy), 25, flew away on angel’s wings to be with our Lord Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Aug. 18, 1997. She is survived by her precious daughter, Kira Ortwein; the love of her life, Cory Ortwein; her parents, Adam and Christy Atkins; and her close friends, Kristin Secrest and Trish Ortwein, who will all miss her greatly. Her siblings left to cherish her memory are Tori Atkins, Levy Guy, Tessa Norwicki and Cade Weathers, as well as her grandparents Linda Gibson, and Virginia and Bob Willing. Sassy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Howard Vernon Collins, DuPont retiree
Howard Vernon Collins, 78, of Millsboro, passed away suddenly at his residence Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Howard was born May 7, 1944, in Millsboro, to the late Ollie and Mildred Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware and was a machine operator for DuPont for 27 years. He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Laurel.
Swensens announce birth of daughter
Erik and Lyndsey Swensen of Georgetown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Lauren Elizabeth. She was born at 7:25 a.m., Aug. 11, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Lauren weighed 5 pounds and 11 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Beebe Ball Raises $185,000 for Specialty Surgical Hospital
The 35th Annual Beebe Ball raised over $185,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus. The ball was hosted by Beebe Medical Foundation and held Nov. 12 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. “A spectacular evening in support of Beebe Healthcare,” said Kay Young, Beebe Medical...
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Athletes of the Week Dec. 9
The 74-year-old Harbeson harrier won the 70-74 age group at the Rehoboth Seashore Half Marathon Dec. 3, running 1:57:09 and destroying all age contemporaries – the closest was 33 minutes off her pace. Mary also established a new age group state record for the half marathon, eclipsing the mark of 1:59:51 set by Joann Szczepkowski in 2016. Mary recently won the Pumpkin Pie 5K in 25:50. Mary was an Athlete of the Week Sept. 9. Part of her bio read, “Mary began running when she was 40. She and her husband moved to Sussex County two years ago and live between routes 23 and 24. She follows the Jack Daniels running formula (save the jokes). Daniels recommends two to three days of quality running per week with one day of primary emphasis, one day of secondary emphasis, and sometimes one day of maintenance emphasis.” It also helps to have natural talent and a body built for the sport. Mary was selected Runner of the Year by the Seashore Striders Legend Makers.
Cape alum completes second degree to go into nursing at Beebe
Ashley Nicole Powell, a 2017 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, completed her second undergraduate degree, a bachelors in nursing from the University of Delaware in May, and was pinned by her mother at an official ceremony. She is now employed at Beebe Healthcare in labor and delivery. Powell achieved...
First Baptist Church plans to be discussed Dec. 13
First Baptist Church in Lewes announced plans to build a new 14,000-square-foot worship and education center and site improvements on its property at the corner of Kings Highway at Baybreeze Drive. A public hearing and possible recommendation to Lewes Mayor and City Council regarding the site plan is set for...
Milton council hears report on parking
Milton Town Council is contemplating the future of parking in town both in the short and long term, debating strategies as far-ranging as implementing parking meters downtown and building a parking garage. At council’s Dec. 5 meeting, the town’s ad hoc parking advisory committee presented its 17-page report, and with...
Artisans’ Bank donates to Harry K Foundation
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Artisans’ Bank in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Presenting the check on behalf of Artisans’ Bank was Vice President David Ferguson. The Harry...
J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing
After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
Caroling on the Circle brings smiles and food to less fortunate
Spirits will be brighter – and cupboards packed a bit tighter – this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the Sussex County community. Some 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown for the 39th annual Caroling on the Circle event Dec. 5, to sing in the Christmas season and help those less fortunate.
