Dec. 7, 2022 D9 Hoops: Cook Helps Brookville Get Win Over Oil City Boys; Lauer Paces Clarion Boys; Kane Girls Get Win
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Clayton Cook scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds along with four blocks as Brookville rallied for a 66-60 win over Oil City in D9/10 crossover action. Brookville trailed by one going into the fourth quarter but went on a 12-3 run, capped by a Noah Peterson basket to go up 62-54.
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Mt. Pleasant’s Zelmore hits 1,000 the hard way
Tiffany Zelmore reached 1,000 career points, and the Mt. Pleasant senior did so in fewer games than most who achieve the milestone. Mt. Pleasant only played 20 games during Zelmore’s freshman and sophomore seasons and has only made the playoffs once during her career. So she has scored over...
