Atlanta, GA

RUNOFF 2022: Real-Time Senate runoff election results

 6 days ago
ATLANTA — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is projected by ABC News and the Associated Press to defeat Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a tight runoff election.

