NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — One of the two Columbus women who were injured by a taxi cab that jumped a curb in Manhattan and crashed into them six months ago has died. Miesha Wallace, 48, was run over by the vehicle on June 20. Authorities said the cab collided with a bicycle, slowed down, mounted a curb before the driver sped up and hit Wallace and another woman, pinning them against a wall.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO