Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe announces new world tour; performs at Ohio Stadium in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two of the world's iconic and celebrated rock legends are making a stop in Columbus during their global tour. On Aug. 8, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are performing at Ohio Stadium with special guest Alice Cooper as part of The WORLD Tour. The...
Columbus woman dies 6 months after being hit by taxi in NYC
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — One of the two Columbus women who were injured by a taxi cab that jumped a curb in Manhattan and crashed into them six months ago has died. Miesha Wallace, 48, was run over by the vehicle on June 20. Authorities said the cab collided with a bicycle, slowed down, mounted a curb before the driver sped up and hit Wallace and another woman, pinning them against a wall.
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
Columbus businesses prepare for legal sports betting in Ohio
For many places like restaurants and bars, it’s a date that’s been circled on their calendar, including Grandad’s Pizza and Pub. 10TV spoke with Trevor Stauffer, the manager at Grandad’s on Bethel Road. "Beer goes with anything, but especially with our pizza it just goes with...
'I've given my entire life to this work': Dr. Dixon looking ahead to life after retirement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced she would be leaving at the end of the school year, it was unexpected. She had recently signed a new three-year contract with the district. Dixon had big plans when she returned to Columbus in 2019 after...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured during a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
Police: Teens fire shots at homeowner after vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of teens fired shots at a woman who was chasing them after police said the teens were caught vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus on Friday. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Oaks Shadow Drive in the Preserve neighborhood around 7:33 p.m. A...
Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
The Galaxy Coffee: 'First queer-owned coffee truck in Columbus'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After years of planning and preparation, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck opened for business this past June. Co-owners Jevonna Morris and Kels Wilson established The Galaxy Coffee to be a space where everyone is welcome to relax and just be themselves. Over the past six months, they have fought setbacks and cherished successes on their way to quickly becoming a beloved fixture of the central Ohio food truck landscape.
Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
Police: 2 men dead following shooting in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men died following a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One man, whose name has not been revealed pending next of...
New exhibit addresses history of systemic racism in Columbus zoning laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The YWCA "Undesign the Redline" exhibit is now open at the Barnett Community Center. Redlining is a discriminatory designation of preventing investments in neighborhoods with minorities. “We know that going back your decades here in Columbus and across the country really have the legacies of land...
Police: Shots fired in Meijer parking lot near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Meijer parking lot near Dublin Tuesday night. Dublin police officers were in the vicinity when they heard at least one shot fired in the parking lot on Sawmill Road around 6:15 p.m. Police said a person shot...
$20,000 worth of equipment, cash stolen from Brewery District bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular Brewery District bar and music venue was targeted by thieves who reportedly got away with about $20,000 worth of stolen property and cash. Double Happiness at 482 S. Front Street was vandalized between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page created two days ago.
Coroner rules 4-year-old Columbus girl's drowning death accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a 4-year-old girl who was found in a retention pond in north Columbus earlier this year was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. Esther Mutivito was reported missing on Sept. 2 and found in a pond near...
Flu activity is high in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the worst flu season in a decade. That's according to the CDC which said in a news conference by phone Monday that hospitalizations are reaching record highs across the country. With weeks before holiday gatherings, doctors are urging you to make a plan to keep...
GalaxyCon looks to pump $2 million into Columbus economy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After more than two years, Jorge Carhel is happy to be stocking his booth. Due to COVID, he’s been holding on to about two years’ worth of stock. All of it will be on full display at this weekend’s GalaxyCon. “It’s an awesome...
'They knew those kids were in the car': Columbus police looking for break in 2021 triple homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On December 7, 2021, a horrific crime ended with two children dead in a parked car along with the boyfriend of their mother. It happened in 6600 block of Kodiak Drive in southeast Columbus, not far from Canal Winchester. All of the victims were shot to...
Alcohol-free bar in downtown Columbus closes its doors, owners say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An alcohol-free bar in downtown Columbus has closed its doors after less than a year in business. Owners of The Dry Mill posted to Facebook, saying that sales have declined over the past few months, leading to the closure of the business. The owners of the...
