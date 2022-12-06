ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

Columbus woman dies 6 months after being hit by taxi in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — One of the two Columbus women who were injured by a taxi cab that jumped a curb in Manhattan and crashed into them six months ago has died. Miesha Wallace, 48, was run over by the vehicle on June 20. Authorities said the cab collided with a bicycle, slowed down, mounted a curb before the driver sped up and hit Wallace and another woman, pinning them against a wall.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
10TV

Columbus businesses prepare for legal sports betting in Ohio

For many places like restaurants and bars, it’s a date that’s been circled on their calendar, including Grandad’s Pizza and Pub. 10TV spoke with Trevor Stauffer, the manager at Grandad’s on Bethel Road. "Beer goes with anything, but especially with our pizza it just goes with...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 killed, 1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured during a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

The Galaxy Coffee: 'First queer-owned coffee truck in Columbus'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After years of planning and preparation, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck opened for business this past June. Co-owners Jevonna Morris and Kels Wilson established The Galaxy Coffee to be a space where everyone is welcome to relax and just be themselves. Over the past six months, they have fought setbacks and cherished successes on their way to quickly becoming a beloved fixture of the central Ohio food truck landscape.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
10TV

Police: 2 men dead following shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men died following a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One man, whose name has not been revealed pending next of...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Shots fired in Meijer parking lot near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Meijer parking lot near Dublin Tuesday night. Dublin police officers were in the vicinity when they heard at least one shot fired in the parking lot on Sawmill Road around 6:15 p.m. Police said a person shot...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

$20,000 worth of equipment, cash stolen from Brewery District bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular Brewery District bar and music venue was targeted by thieves who reportedly got away with about $20,000 worth of stolen property and cash. Double Happiness at 482 S. Front Street was vandalized between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page created two days ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Flu activity is high in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the worst flu season in a decade. That's according to the CDC which said in a news conference by phone Monday that hospitalizations are reaching record highs across the country. With weeks before holiday gatherings, doctors are urging you to make a plan to keep...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
10TV

10TV

