Read full article on original website
Related
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
When is NCIS: Los Angeles back with new episodes in 2023?
We’re into the NCIS: Los Angeles winter break once again. How long is this break going to be? When will Season 14 return in 2023?. The wait is on. It’s that time of year when our favorite TV shows head off on their winter breaks. The live ratings take too much of a dip, and the cast and crew deserve a break in filming to be with their families.
Chicago PD boss reveals why Halstead wasn’t killed off
Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) leaving was always going to be rough. The detective was a pillar of Chicago PD from before the show aired (he appeared in Fire first), and his dynamic with the rest of the cast was deceptively crucial to storylines. As rough as it was to...
When will East New York return with new episodes?
East New York is officially on its winter break. Now all eyes are on when the series will return in 2023. How long will we need to wait for new episodes?. It’s that time of year when TV shows go on their winter breaks. CBS has pushed as many as possible into December, but we’re seeing a lot say goodbye for 2022. East New York is one of them.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0