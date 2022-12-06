ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

murfreesboro.com

Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna

Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
visitsumnertn.com

2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee

Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant & Venue

Earlier this year, Eric Church announced the entertainer’s flagship bar, restaurant and live music venue, Chief’s, As construction is well underway, the co-owner now teases the first detailed renderings of the six-story project set to open at 200 Broadway in 2023. Designed to celebrate Church’s ever-expanding musical legacy...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
NASHVILLE, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse

Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Beesley to Host Pet Food Distribution Event

Beesley Animal Foundation will host an Outreach Pet Food Distribution on Friday, December, 9 from 10 a.m. – noon at the Beesley Animal Foundation. The drive-thru distribution event, held at 2215 Keeneland Commercial Blvd, Murfreesboro, is intended to help pet owners facing financial hardship. Beesley’s staff continues to hear from more and more individuals struggling to put food on their plates and food in their pet’s food bowls.
MURFREESBORO, TN

