The Bookplate is proud to announce the final segment of their Authors & Oysters events at The Retriever Bar for this year. Doug Richardson was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on December 7th with his book, Down Wind and Out of Sight. On Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear poets Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell for a book signing and poetry reading featuring their most recent works. Three award-winning poets, the “Word Girls,” are so named because they’ve all published books through WordTech, one of the nation’s largest poetry publishers. The three also share connections to Chestertown and Washington College as alumni, and faculty/staff, former and current. The Word Girls have been well-received in the past for poems that deal with environmental and social issues, with a sensitivity and poignancy that appeal to a wide readership.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO