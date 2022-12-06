Read full article on original website
Christine Dayton Architect Team Awarded 2022 Award by Annapolis Home Magazine
Christine M. Dayton Architect, P.A. has been awarded the Design Excellence Merit Award for Traditional or Transitional Residential Architecture by Annapolis Home Magazine as part of its 2022 Builder and Fine Design Awards for a residence in Church Creek, Maryland. Dayton, an Easton-based architect, has earned a reputation for artful design, thoughtful attention to detail, and a highly collaborative working style.
Authors & Oysters: The Word Girls
The Bookplate is proud to announce the final segment of their Authors & Oysters events at The Retriever Bar for this year. Doug Richardson was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on December 7th with his book, Down Wind and Out of Sight. On Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear poets Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell for a book signing and poetry reading featuring their most recent works. Three award-winning poets, the “Word Girls,” are so named because they’ve all published books through WordTech, one of the nation’s largest poetry publishers. The three also share connections to Chestertown and Washington College as alumni, and faculty/staff, former and current. The Word Girls have been well-received in the past for poems that deal with environmental and social issues, with a sensitivity and poignancy that appeal to a wide readership.
Delicious December Events at Kent County Public Library
Kent County Public Library is wrapping up 2022 with a series of truly delicious events!. Join us to try a variety of snacks from around the world! At this global snacking showdown we’ll explore treats, share fun facts, and bring the rest of the world closer to home one tasty bite at a time. Space is limited. Please register. Kids ages 5+
December Concert: Chuck and Robert Redd
A holiday jazz concert by noted jazz musicians Chuck and Robert Redd will be held Sunday afternoon December 18th, 3 p.m., at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris St., Oxford, MD 21654. “Exquisite!”. Jazz Times. Chuck and Robert enjoy each other’s company and musical talents. They often...
Feast of Love Dinner Returns to First UMC
A Chestertown holiday tradition returns with the annual Christmas Day “Feast of Love”. After a pause for Covid and a shift to take-out dinners, this year’s event will move back to its origins at First United Methodist Church and offer an in-person dining. The bountiful holiday spread...
