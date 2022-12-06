ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/9/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 9. Circuit Court Judge Blaine Nelson presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Natrona County divorce filings (11/28/22–12/5/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 28 through Dec. 5. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Obituaries: Hunter; Miller

Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
Annual Resolution Run scheduled for New Year’s Eve

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time for Casper runners to dust off their sneakers, because the Windy City Striders Club’s New Year’s Eve Resolution Run is officially scheduled for Dec. 31. The 5K run will kick off at 9 a.m. at Best Western Downtown, located at 123...
Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.

Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
Obituary: Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr.

A Celebration of Life for Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr., 60, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Racca’s, 430 South Ash Street, Casper, Wyoming. Rob Dobler passed away at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 of natural causes.
Casper’s 10% chance of snow Friday jumps to 80% by Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a slight chance of some snow on Friday before snow becomes likely early in the news week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is forecast near 38 degrees with wind gusts of up to 55...
Obituaries: Keith; Christensen

On November 23rd 2022, Gabriel Stuart Keith lost his battle with depression. Gabe was born on Sunday, September 7th, 1986 in Casper, Wyoming. He attended Park Elementary, Dean Morgan Jr High and graduated from Natrona County High School with the class of 2005. As a youth Gabe spent many summer...
Four Lady T-Birds sign letters of intent to play soccer at university level

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, four Casper College Lady Thunderbirds signed letters of intent to continue their soccer careers at university. Yissel Navarro, Sydney Hiatt and Valeria Hernandez all signed letters of intent to play at Kansas Wesleyan University, according to a press release by Lisa Icenogle, spokesperson for Casper College. Sophia Henley committed to play for Louisiana State University of Alexandria.
