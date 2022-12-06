Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 9. Circuit Court Judge Blaine Nelson presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spotlights sworn and civilian staff at annual ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony this week, recognizing sworn and civilian staff for outstanding work in 2021. Below are the honorees and information shared by the office in a series of posts this week. “We invite you to join us...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (11/28/22–12/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 28 through Dec. 5. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/30/22–12/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Hunter; Miller
Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
oilcity.news
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
oilcity.news
Annual Resolution Run scheduled for New Year’s Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time for Casper runners to dust off their sneakers, because the Windy City Striders Club’s New Year’s Eve Resolution Run is officially scheduled for Dec. 31. The 5K run will kick off at 9 a.m. at Best Western Downtown, located at 123...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.
Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
oilcity.news
Obituary: Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr.
A Celebration of Life for Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr., 60, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Racca’s, 430 South Ash Street, Casper, Wyoming. Rob Dobler passed away at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 of natural causes.
oilcity.news
Casper Humane Society calling for artwork for ‘Paws for Art’ fundraising show at Backwards Distilling Co.
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Humane Society is calling for artists to submit work for a “Paws for Art” fundraising show that will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Backwards Distilling Co., 214 S. Wolcott St. The theme for the show is “Forever Wyoming,” and donated...
oilcity.news
Casper’s 10% chance of snow Friday jumps to 80% by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a slight chance of some snow on Friday before snow becomes likely early in the news week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is forecast near 38 degrees with wind gusts of up to 55...
oilcity.news
City Council authorizes Casper’s involvement in bus fleet electrification study
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council unanimously voted in favor of the City of Casper’s participation in a contract with HDR Engineering, Inc. for a study looking at the electrification of the Casper Area Transit bus fleet. Over 90% of the total contract cost will...
oilcity.news
(BACKSTORY) Henning: The home-grown millionaire behind one of Casper’s grandest mansions
CASPER, Wyo. — It was Thursday evening, July 29, 1948, and Welker W.F. “Bill” Henning was inside the palatial mansion he and his wife, Lucille, had built with much fanfare nearly 25 years earlier. Most accounts of his life claim that Henning spent little time inside the...
oilcity.news
Snow back in the forecast as Winter Break approaches for Casper College, NCSD
CASPER, Wyo. — With Winter Break right around the corner, the Casper area is likely to see the return of snow, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Before a chance for snow returns, Casper can expect a high near 39 degrees on Wednesday, cloudy...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Keith; Christensen
On November 23rd 2022, Gabriel Stuart Keith lost his battle with depression. Gabe was born on Sunday, September 7th, 1986 in Casper, Wyoming. He attended Park Elementary, Dean Morgan Jr High and graduated from Natrona County High School with the class of 2005. As a youth Gabe spent many summer...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) State association names Manor Heights’ teacher as Elementary Teacher of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance has named Manor Heights Elementary P.E. teacher Nathan Vondra as its Elementary Teacher of the Year, the Natrona County School District announced Wednesday. “The WAHPERD Elementary Teacher of the Year award recognizes members for outstanding teaching...
oilcity.news
Crav-A-Bowl to close downtown Casper location, relaunch food truck next year
CASPER, Wyo. — Local healthy fast food restaurant Crav-A-Bowl is closing its downtown location, according to its owner, Darbi Westman. “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to close down Crav-A-Bowl,” she posted on the restaurant’s social media earlier this week. In a message to...
oilcity.news
Four Lady T-Birds sign letters of intent to play soccer at university level
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, four Casper College Lady Thunderbirds signed letters of intent to continue their soccer careers at university. Yissel Navarro, Sydney Hiatt and Valeria Hernandez all signed letters of intent to play at Kansas Wesleyan University, according to a press release by Lisa Icenogle, spokesperson for Casper College. Sophia Henley committed to play for Louisiana State University of Alexandria.
