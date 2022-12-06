Body camera video shows the moment an Elk City police officer rushed into a home filled with smoke to pull out an 89-year-old man. On Nov. 30, Sgt. Colt Lowry was the first to arrive at the scene of the house fire. A witness said someone was inside the home, so Lowry tried to open the front door. But it was locked.

