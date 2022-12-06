Read full article on original website
Hundreds of students out sick in 2 western Oklahoma school districts
Hundreds of schools in two western Oklahoma school districts are out sick with the flu, prompting one school district to move to distance learning for a few days.
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
kgou.org
Western Oklahoma schools battle illness uptick, some forced to go virtual
Schools in western Oklahoma are battling an uptick in flu cases, which has forced at least two to go virtual. Nearly 16% of Clinton Public Schools' student body was gone Tuesday sick with the flu or other illness. According to the district’s superintendent, that's about 330 students. Just down...
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
Elk City repair shop to give car to deserving Oklahoman
An Oklahoma business says it wants to spread a little bit of holiday cheer to a family or individual in need in western Oklahoma.
kswo.com
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
Body Cam Video Shows Elk City Officer Rushing Into Burning Home To Save Elderly Man
Body camera video shows the moment an Elk City police officer rushed into a home filled with smoke to pull out an 89-year-old man. On Nov. 30, Sgt. Colt Lowry was the first to arrive at the scene of the house fire. A witness said someone was inside the home, so Lowry tried to open the front door. But it was locked.
yukonprogressnews.com
Armed man accused of robbing Yukon victim
EL RENO – An Oklahoma City man is housed at the Canadian County Jail accused of being armed with a gun when he stole property from a Yukon-area resident. Juan Felipe Torres, 22, was charged Nov. 22 in Canadian County District Court with robbery with a firearm. The felony...
Authorities identify three killed in Canadian County plane crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has identified the three victims killed in a Monday evening plane crash near NW 23rd and Cimarron Road.
kswo.com
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence. The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled...
okcfox.com
Elk City man killed in house fire remembered as a 'legendary cowboy'
Elk City, Okla. (KOKH) — An Elk City man known for his bull riding and rope making skills died after his house caught fire. Police and fire responded to the home off West First Street on Wednesday. Investigators say 88-year-old Dick Carr was pulled from the burning home and...
