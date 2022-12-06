ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
APACHE, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Armed man accused of robbing Yukon victim

EL RENO – An Oklahoma City man is housed at the Canadian County Jail accused of being armed with a gun when he stole property from a Yukon-area resident. Juan Felipe Torres, 22, was charged Nov. 22 in Canadian County District Court with robbery with a firearm. The felony...
YUKON, OK
kswo.com

Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence. The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled...
WEATHERFORD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy