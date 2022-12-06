ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

WVU Potomac State College welcomes its first quadruplets

By Skyler Sales
DC News Now
 3 days ago

KEYSER, Wv. (DCNewsNow) — WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia is home to the catamounts and now it’s also home to a set of quadruplets.

On moving day at Potomac State College, interim campus president Chris Gilmer welcomed students and families. When the Grinnan family arrived, Gilmer was in for a surprise.

“I saw a father come in with four teenagers and of course, most families had been leaving one student with us that day and I walked to him and said, which one of these fine young people are you leaving with me today and he said all four and I immediately threw up my hands and said, find the photographer,” Gilmer said.

At first, both teachers and students found the arrival of the quads very exciting but soon learned about their individual unique personalities.

“They kind of separate us a bunch,” Maria Grinnan said. “But it’s really nice, just being able to have a nice start and people don’t really know you, and just being able to do your own thing and find out who you are as a person, as an individual.”

“We try to get to know each one of these four young people but each one of our students, as an individual person, and find out what their passions are and nurture those passions,” Gilmer explained.

While the quads spend a lot of time together on campus, they make sure to meet new people and experience new things.

“It’s been great meeting new people and having a fresh start somewhere else,” Michael Grinnan said. “It’s different being away from home but I feel like you need that to grow as a person.”

All four siblings plan to transfer to Morgantown once they graduate from Potomac State College.

DC News Now

DC News Now

