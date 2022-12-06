ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

wymt.com

Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Police Chase In Whitley County Leads To The Arrest Of Two Lexington Men

Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police officers were called to I-75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then back into Kentucky. One of the suspects is also accused of using the car to try to hit a police officer during the chase. Police say 44-year-old Bennie H. Strunk and 56-year-old Hershel Slon, both of Lexington, were arrested. Strunk was charged with attempted assault of an officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, DUI, several other traffic offenses and was served with two outstanding warrants. Slon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Strunk, pictured here, was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One injured, one charged during recent assault

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wvlt.tv

3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Bell County man facing rape charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
BELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair theft investigation leads to arrest of Russell County woman

A Russell County woman was arrested following an investigation into a theft at a business in Adair County. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business on Liberty Road reported a theft of nearly 5,000 dollars. Amanda Graham, age 40,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wbontv.com

Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties

The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wymt.com

Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
wymt.com

Less demand driving gas prices down, AAA says

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Chances are you have noticed less pain at the pump lately. Gas prices are falling, and you might be paying less than $3 a gallon in some places. In London, Ky., just off Interstate 75, gas is between $2.87 to $2.91 a gallon Friday afternoon. Diesel is still almost $5 a gallon. Nationwide, prices are just over $3 a gallon, a much different situation than it was last summer.
LONDON, KY
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN THINKS HE EXCRETES DIAMONDS

On West Ave. in reference to a disorderly subject inside the store who’d pulled his pants down. When the officer arrived on scene, the manager of the store advised him that the male was towards the back of the store and when the officer asked him about the male having pulled down his pants, he stated that the male was wearing gym shorts under the pants so he had not seen the male exposing himself. When the officer approached the male he recognized him as Frank Quince from previous encounters. The officer had given Mr. Quince a verbal warning earlier that night in reference to him stopping traffic at the intersection next to the store by standing in the roadway and waving/yelling at vehicles. Day shift officers also advised the officer that they’d had issues with Mr. Quince at another store earlier that day and had banned him from that store due to his behavior.
CROSSVILLE, TN

