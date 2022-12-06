Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
wtloam.com
Police Chase In Whitley County Leads To The Arrest Of Two Lexington Men
Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police officers were called to I-75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then back into Kentucky. One of the suspects is also accused of using the car to try to hit a police officer during the chase. Police say 44-year-old Bennie H. Strunk and 56-year-old Hershel Slon, both of Lexington, were arrested. Strunk was charged with attempted assault of an officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, DUI, several other traffic offenses and was served with two outstanding warrants. Slon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Strunk, pictured here, was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Bell County woman facing child exploitation charges after undercover investigation
A woman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
wymt.com
One injured, one charged during recent assault
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
wvlt.tv
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
lakercountry.com
Adair theft investigation leads to arrest of Russell County woman
A Russell County woman was arrested following an investigation into a theft at a business in Adair County. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business on Liberty Road reported a theft of nearly 5,000 dollars. Amanda Graham, age 40,...
Retired police officer’s body found in Tennessee lake
The body of a retired police officer and local rescue squad member was recovered from Norris Lake Tuesday morning, according to authorities in Campbell County.
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WSMV
Man charged in connection to death of child in Putnam County, deputies say
COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old in Putnam County. Justin Dixon, 28, is charged with felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse. On May 4, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Dixon was a caregiver and babysitter...
wymt.com
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
wvlt.tv
Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite vandalized
SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.
Empty Bowls lead to full stomachs, full hearts in Nicholasville
Students at The Providence School made bowls for the ‘Empty Bowls’ event. The Bowls weren’t empty for long.
wymt.com
Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
wymt.com
Less demand driving gas prices down, AAA says
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Chances are you have noticed less pain at the pump lately. Gas prices are falling, and you might be paying less than $3 a gallon in some places. In London, Ky., just off Interstate 75, gas is between $2.87 to $2.91 a gallon Friday afternoon. Diesel is still almost $5 a gallon. Nationwide, prices are just over $3 a gallon, a much different situation than it was last summer.
wymt.com
Jackson County Lady Generals claim third place at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve reached our second consolation game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH. Friday night’s first game pitted the Jackson County Lady Generals taking on the Floyd Central Lady Jaguars...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN THINKS HE EXCRETES DIAMONDS
On West Ave. in reference to a disorderly subject inside the store who’d pulled his pants down. When the officer arrived on scene, the manager of the store advised him that the male was towards the back of the store and when the officer asked him about the male having pulled down his pants, he stated that the male was wearing gym shorts under the pants so he had not seen the male exposing himself. When the officer approached the male he recognized him as Frank Quince from previous encounters. The officer had given Mr. Quince a verbal warning earlier that night in reference to him stopping traffic at the intersection next to the store by standing in the roadway and waving/yelling at vehicles. Day shift officers also advised the officer that they’d had issues with Mr. Quince at another store earlier that day and had banned him from that store due to his behavior.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
Comments / 2