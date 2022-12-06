Read full article on original website
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
Popular PS3 and Xbox 360 Games Shutting Down Soon
A trio of popular games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation are shutting down next year. The trio of games comes the way of EA. During the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, EA was best known for the same games it's best known for in 2022, its sports games, particularly FIFA and Madden. It was also known during this time for series like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Dead Space, Skate, Need for Speed, The Sims, and even series like Medal of Honor, which may be more synonymous with other console generations, but certainly had its place in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. And it's three games from this shooter series that are shutting down.
Steam Makes One of 2011's Best Games Free for Some Users
Some Steam users are getting one of 2011's best games for free, and we say some because there's a pretty pricey requirement upfront. Next year, 2023, there are some major releases. In fact, if everything delivers and isn't delayed, it could end up being one of the biggest years in gaming history. That's a big "if" though. That said, one thing gamers can presumably count on is one of the first big releases of the year, and that's the remake of Dead Space. Not only is it difficult to mess up a remake, but it's even harder to mess up a remake of a great game, especially if it's as limited in scope and ambition as the first Dead Space is. The free game isn't for the remake though, but for the original Dead Space 2. If you pre-order the remake of Dead Space, you will receive a free Steam copy of Dead Space 2 on release day, which is January 27. This will cost you $60 and requires a leap of faith as you have to purchase the game before reviews come out and public opinion reveals whether or not it's a competent remake.
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals New Co-Op Raids
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has revealed it's now episodic co-op mode, Raids. Raids are a pretty common thing in the MMO genre, but they're fairly rare to see in a casual arcade FPS like Call of Duty. However, it's just one way Infinity Ward is trying to deepen the value of its latest entry. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 already includes access to a campaign, multiplayer mode, spec ops, and the ability to carry your progress over to Warzone 2. It's already well worth $70 from a content perspective, but Raids will really sweeten the deal for many people.
PS4 Discounts One of the Best Games of All-Time to Only $3.99
One of the best games of all-time has received a drastic discount for the better part of the next month on PlayStation 4. Around this time every year, Sony's PlayStation Store rolls out a number of incredible deals for various titles that are playable across PS4 and PS5. And while many PlayStation fans are likely looking to get discounted versions of recent releases, some of the best sales often happen to be associated with titles from yesteryear. Once again, this has proven to be true with a new markdown on one of the most beloved duologies ever.
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
Netflix Allowing More Users to Join "Secret Club" to Screen Movies and Shows Before They Premiere
Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.
God of War Ragnarok Hit With Wave of Negative User Reviews
God of War Ragnarok has been hit with a wave of negative user reviews following its very successful launch. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022's most anticipated games. Its predecessor won Game of the Year in 2018, beating out hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man. God of War Ragnarok earned its hype after the previous game was hailed by fans and critics alike. Sony also announced the sequel ahead of the PS5's release, giving owners of the new console something to look forward to. After months of prolonged silence, the marketing campaign for the game properly kicked off over the summer, but was still restrained to maintain the game's secrets. Upon release, God of War Ragnarok was praised and became the fastest-selling PlayStation game in history.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Have a New Free N64 Surprise
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have a new and free N64 surprise waiting for them, or at least Expansion Pack subscribers do. As you may know, only subscribers to the premium tier of Nintendo Switch Online receive access to the subscription service's library of N64 games. Likewise, only Expansion Pack subscribers receive free player icons every week. And it's the latter that subscribers have received today, and to the surprise of many, the icons are N64-themed.
Naruto Unravels New Info About Sakura's Studies With Tsunade
A major core tenet of Naruto as a Shonen franchise is the idea that history repeats itself, with Naruto and the original Team 7 holding quite a similar structure as trios of teams that came before them in the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. In the new spin-off manga, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha And The Heavenly Stardust, not only are we given the opportunity to see Sasuke and Sakura's relationship continue to bloom in the time period between Shippuden and Boruto, but we learn more about the healing ninja of Konoha.
Judas Report Reveals Brand New Details on Game From BioShock Creator
Last night at The Game Awards, Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story Games revealed Judas, Levine's first game since he left 2K and the BioShock series -- which he created -- behind. It will be his first game since 2013, so suffice to say there's a ton of anticipation surrounding it, but right now not a lot of details. Fast-forward a day, and a few more details have surfaced courtesy of a well-known leaker that goes by the name Oops Leaks on Twitter. According to the leaker, the game was once in development under the name of Replay, primarily because it has a "huge focus on replayability." And as you would expect from the game's name, it has "biblical motifs.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Shares New Take on Beast Gohan
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way to theaters this year, and the movie has put Gohan on the map. Following his big win against Cell years ago, the Saiyan has kept to himself, and he's spent the last few years with his family. Of course, the anime's latest movie put that all in jeopardy as Gohan's daughter was pushed into a Red Ribbon Army scheme. Gohan was able to win his daughter back with help from a new transformation, and we have just been given a new look at his Beast form!
Pokemon Journeys Brings The World Champ Home
Pokemon Journeys has finally helped in achieving Ash Ketchum's dream that he has been fighting for since the 1990s, with the latest season netting the anime protagonist a win against Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament and making him the World Champion. Now, as the season most likely nears its end to venture into a new region, Ash has returned to the Kanto region to celebrate his victory while also preparing to journey forth to his next great adventure.
Hideo Kojima Teases Next Game Ahead of The Game Awards
Hideo Kojima has teased his next game ahead of The Game Awards. Hideo Kojima is one of the most profound video game developers out there and he's very specific about the presentation of his games. He's very particular about the music, look, art style for promotional material, and much more. He's a very hands-on director and he also seems to have a bit of a passion for marketing. For years, Kojima has pulled various stunts revolving around his games. Silent Hills was introduced to the world via a demo for a fake game, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was fairly similar as it had a trailer that was cut to make it look like a horror game with no mention of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, and now, Kojima is posting cryptic teasers for whatever comes next.
Marvel Just Introduced New Variants of Vision, Cable, and More
Both the Marvel and DC franchises have had fun with the concept of multiversal doppelgangers, reimagining the iconography of certain characters in a near-infinite number of ways. One of the latest comic examples of this is The Variants, a miniseries taking Jessica Jones on a multiversal journey. That all culminated in an epic final issue that debuted this week — and happened to debut new versions of some other recognizable Marvel heroes. Spoilers for The Variants #5 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
Cancelled NES Game Released More Than 30 Years Later
Throughout the history of the industry, countless video games have been cancelled. More often than not, these games simply disappear, never to be heard from again. That seemed to be the case for the NES version of Airball, a title that was originally released for computers in 1987 and was planned for the Nintendo Entertainment System. However, developer Retro Room Games has rectified that, releasing a physical version that can now be purchased for Nintendo's original console. In addition to an NES version, Retro Room has also released a version for Game Boy Advance.
Netflix Releases Wednesday Blooper Reel
If you've been enjoying Wednesday on Netflix, then you'll probably appreciate a compilation of several bloopers featuring Jenna Ortega. Wednesday is a spinoff of the fan-favorite The Addams Family franchise and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. After getting kicked out of her public high school for defending her brother from a group of bullies, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, where her parents first met. She quickly gets involved in a murder mystery that she tries to solve. A lot happens throughout the course of the eight-episode first season, so of course there are some hilarious bloopers to check out.
