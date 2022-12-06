Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Helping Akron's unsheltered population in deadly temperatures
AKRON, Ohio — The winter can be deadly for the unsheltered population in Ohio. “When the temperatures get to be 15 degrees or lower, we go out to the campsites, and under the bridges and to the library and the bus station and we look for unsheltered individuals,” Churbock said. “We’ve had experience with people losing their fingers, their toes and their lives.”
spectrumnews1.com
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank sees rising need this holiday season
AKRON, Ohio — This is peak season for food banks across the nation, and right here in Ohio. The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has a "holiday campaign" underway, encouraging people to learn more about how to support efforts to feed families in need through a variety of activities. The organization...
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
Akron Leader Publications
Norton High School in plowing contest
NORTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. The program encourages local groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. According to ODOT officials, 22 schools from Summit, as well as Stark, Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage and Trumbull counties, are participating in the contest this year. Participants in the Leader Publications coverage area include Norton and Cuyahoga Falls high schools and Lake Center Christian School in Hartville. Voting to determine which school’s artwork will win the contest continues through Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. at Facebook.com/ODOTD4.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Ohio teen hopes to find family to adopt her
“I feel like everybody should have a family," Nova said.
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
wadsworthbruin.com
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
Ohio middle school students find map error
Maple Heights Milkovich Middle School sixth-grade honor students found errors on a map they used in class. Now, their corrections will be used in the next edition of the map!
cleveland19.com
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
whbc.com
Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
cleveland19.com
Free internet coming to Akron Public Housing
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority has announced a new hotspot lending program that will provide 1,000 hotspots to AMHA families. Each AMHA hotpot will connect 15 devices within one household. The program costs $120,000 through the Community Action Akron Summit. “Bridging the digital divide in our community...
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Canton, OH
Canton is a unique location in Ohio, with many beautiful places to visit. Canton is the county seat of Stark County, recognized as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame League and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. However, the city has more to offer. While visiting Canton,...
WFMJ.com
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
Armed student prompts safety changes at local school
Akron Public Schools notified parents that a seventh grader was found with a gun inside his fanny pack at Litchfield Community Learning Center Monday afternoon.
wqkt.com
Wadsworth preparing to ban the feeding of skunks
In Wadsworth, city council members are preparing to finalize an ordinance to put an end to the feeding of skunks in the city. The issue regarding the skunks came to light in October and has been discussed multiple times since then. Council members say an official ordinance will likely be finalized early next month that will ban the feeding of the black-and-white critters. The ordinance will have three readings, giving city residents an opportunity to learn more about it and voice any concerns.
Comments / 0