Hot Take Tuesday: Jared Verse is a Top 10 Player in the 2023 NFL Draft

Last season Florida State made headlines with their development of former Georgia pass rusher Jermaine Johnson. Johnson went from being a part-time player at Georgia to a first-round pick after one season with the Seminoles.

Florida State went into the transfer portal this past offseason to acquire a top-tier pass rusher, this time from Albany. Jared Verse wasn't a heralded recruit coming out of high school, as he didn't have an FBS offer and was brought into Albany as an undersized pass rusher.

After dominating on the scout team as a redshirt his freshman year, Verse dedicated himself to transforming his body. Due to Covid moving the FCS season to the spring, Verse had an abbreviated season. In the four games he played, though, the flashes were apparent.

It wasn't until his 2021 campaign that Verse showed he had legitimate superstar potential. He recorded 9.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 11.5 tackles for a loss. When Verse entered his name into the transfer portal, he received numerous offers and was the most highly touted FCS prospect in the portal. After seeing some of Verse's offers, I decided to watch him.

To say I was impressed would be an understatement. I started by watching his two top opponents, North Dakota State and Syracuse and he was easily the best player on the field. He showed off next-level play strength, a non-stop motor and the ability to win in many ways as a pass rusher. He looked like he could fit right in with the top pass rushers in the country.

I went through the rest of Verse's film and it was exceptional. FCS players with NFL futures are supposed to dominate their competition and Verse did just that. Going into spring ball, I felt that Verse could be Florida State's next Jermaine Johnson. Spring games don't mean a ton, but I tuned in to see Verse.

Like his FCS tape, Verse was once again the best player on the Seminoles that day. He had two sacks and a blocked field goal and every rep he had was great.

That high level of play continued early in the season, with one of the best performances from a defensive end all season against LSU in week one. Watching that game, it seemed like Verse was a one-man wrecking crew, getting after the quarterback and making plays as a run defender.

Because of injuries, Florida State has limited Verse's snap count this season but what he has done against NFL-caliber tackles is remarkable. Verse wins with an excellent first step, good bend and flexibility to the corner and the acceleration to finish plays with a sack. He can convert speed to power and he has pop in his hands. His combination of strength and speed makes it hard for tackles to stop him.

In the run game, Verse can set the edge and get off blocks well. He uses his quickness to shoot gaps and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. Verse can also win by chasing down ball carriers from the backside and has one of the best motors you'll find.

With everything Verse displayed on film this season, he should test well at the combine. His speed, explosion and loose hips will show up there. Not to mention, teams should fall in love with his work ethic and character, which has led him from being a player without an FBS offer to one of the best players in the nation.

It is a talented draft class overall and a solid edge group but Verse's tape and upside are near the top of the class. He should be an immediate contributor in both the pass and run games. I have Verse graded significantly higher than Jermaine Johnson, who went 26th last year and was thought of very highly in the draft community. Verse not only has the upside to be a pro bowl caliber player but he has All-Pro potential, which is why he is a top ten player in the class.