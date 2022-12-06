My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.

