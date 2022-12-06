Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lighting up the holidays
The Oak Bluffs Association wants to send out a huge “thank you” to all the people, families, businesses, and members of the OBA who made “Light Up Oak Bluffs” so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all, we couldn’t have had more fun.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Trompe-l’œil breathes life into Edgartown church
After nearly a decade, Vineyard artist Margot Datz has completed her recreation of a 1843 trompe-l’œil mural at the Old Whaling Church. Translated from French as “deceiving the eye,” the trompe-l’œil is achieved using a specific art technique meant to harness realistic qualities within a kind of optical illusion.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Finding Howes House’s place in West Tisbury
West Tisbury will be increasing discussions about the future of Howes House, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging, alongside reaching out to individuals 55 to 75 years old about the topic. This decision was made during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. West...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Edgartown School Craft Fair, and Stuff-a-Bus
My first Christmas present arrived this weekend, when I traveled to Connecticut to pick up the girl child upon her return from her European adventures. After many restaurants, museums, relics, beaches, castles, paragliding, buses, trains, and planes for two months, Amelia had mixed emotions about coming home. But this mama bear is happy to have her back. And deep down, I think she’s pretty happy to be home too. My second present, the boy child, is set to arrive somewhere around the 22nd, and since having the two of them home for Christmas was all I had on my list, I shall be one very happy camper come evening on Dec. 22.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Chatham's Christmas By The Sea Starts Friday
CHATHAM – Santa's been making the rounds lately and will stop downtown this weekend for the annual Christmas by the Sea celebration. Sponsored by the Chatham Chamber of Commerce and Merchants Association, the holiday celebration includes open houses and special events at local businesses, caroling, street performers and of course a big showing from the Jolly Old Elf himself.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked
My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.
capecod.com
Fire breaks out at Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans
ORLEANS – A fire was reported at the Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans shortly after 6 AM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in an electrical fixture in the ceiling. Firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the fire. All employees on scene safely evacuated the store. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown makes its case for Norton Point takeover
The Dukes County Commission was given a presentation Wednesday afternoon by Edgartown Parks commissioner Andrew Kelly regarding potentially transferring management responsibilities of Norton Point from The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) to the Town of Edgartown. Norton Point, a barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick and serves...
capeandislands.org
Sandwich inn sold for $6 million
SANDWICH—One of the country's oldest family-owned inns is going corporate. The Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa was sold Friday to Lexington-based Jamsan Hotel Management — doing business as Holiday Inn Express — for $6.6 million, according to filings with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds. Jamsan Hotel...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Chilmark impale a pole project?
Chilmark residents, particularly along Middle Road, have expressed concern and displeasure with a proposed Eversource project that would bring larger utility poles to Middle Road, and also add more poles. The project has been touted as an effort to bolster resiliency. Tuesday night at a meeting of the Chilmark select...
Weymouth Man Killed In Somerville Laundromat Stabbing Was 'Old Soul,' Friends Say
The victim of a fatal stabbing inside a laundromat is being remembered as an "old soul" by friends who say the loss of their friend broke their heart.Joseph Muzzi, 33, died in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after being stabbed at Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville, …
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
capecod.com
Barnstable County Raises Questions on Proposed Septic Amendments
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials said that they will likely need to step up support for towns in light of recently proposed amendments to Title 5 regulations by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Homes near watersheds on Cape Cod would have to upgrade to the best available nitrogen...
vineyardgazette.com
The Rockland Trust Bank Robbery, Beat By Beat
The following timeline of events of the Rockland Trust bank robbery on Thursday, Nov. 17 was pieced together from federal and state affidavits filed in court that referred to cell phone records, surveillance video and witness statements reviewed by law enforcement. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Omar Johnson travels to Martha’s Vineyard...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christiantown Woods management plan public hearing set
The West Tisbury advisory board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5 pm to consider the draft management plan for Christiantown Woods Preserve and Arrowhead Farm. The 128-page draft plan is available on the Land Bank website. During a Monday afternoon joint meeting with the Martha’s...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
capeandislands.org
Cardiologist sues Cape Cod Hospital, says he was fired for raising red flags about safety
A cardiologist who holds medical privileges at Cape Cod Hospital is suing the hospital, saying he was defamed and fired from his full-time position after raising concerns about ethics and safety in cardiac care. Dr. Richard Zelman, who was medical director of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute, filed the...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury mulls EMS regionalization
At a joint meeting of Tisbury’s select board and finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy Gilfoy announced that ambulance director Tracey Jones is retiring. In conversation with Jones, Gilfoy told those at the meeting that “the dreaded regionalization word came up” as a way to address the challenges the EMS department faces.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chappy committee: ‘Somebody needs to look at the books’
The Chappy steering committee met Tuesday evening to discuss procuring a third-party consultant to help identify the benefits and detriments of proceeding with either private or public ownership of the Chappy Ferry. Committee chair Rick Schifter noted at their last meeting the committee voted unanimously to engage a third party,...
Comments / 0