Edgartown, MA

Lighting up the holidays

The Oak Bluffs Association wants to send out a huge “thank you” to all the people, families, businesses, and members of the OBA who made “Light Up Oak Bluffs” so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all, we couldn’t have had more fun.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Edgartown: Edgartown School Craft Fair, and Stuff-a-Bus

My first Christmas present arrived this weekend, when I traveled to Connecticut to pick up the girl child upon her return from her European adventures. After many restaurants, museums, relics, beaches, castles, paragliding, buses, trains, and planes for two months, Amelia had mixed emotions about coming home. But this mama bear is happy to have her back. And deep down, I think she’s pretty happy to be home too. My second present, the boy child, is set to arrive somewhere around the 22nd, and since having the two of them home for Christmas was all I had on my list, I shall be one very happy camper come evening on Dec. 22.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked

My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.
CHILMARK, MA
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Rockland Trust Bank Robbery, Beat By Beat

The following timeline of events of the Rockland Trust bank robbery on Thursday, Nov. 17 was pieced together from federal and state affidavits filed in court that referred to cell phone records, surveillance video and witness statements reviewed by law enforcement. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Omar Johnson travels to Martha’s Vineyard...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Tisbury mulls EMS regionalization

At a joint meeting of Tisbury’s select board and finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy Gilfoy announced that ambulance director Tracey Jones is retiring. In conversation with Jones, Gilfoy told those at the meeting that “the dreaded regionalization word came up” as a way to address the challenges the EMS department faces.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Edgartown makes its case for Norton Point takeover

The Dukes County Commission was given a presentation Wednesday afternoon by Edgartown Parks commissioner Andrew Kelly regarding potentially transferring management responsibilities of Norton Point from The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) to the Town of Edgartown. Norton Point, a barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick and serves...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Sandwich inn sold for $6 million

SANDWICH—One of the country's oldest family-owned inns is going corporate. The Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa was sold Friday to Lexington-based Jamsan Hotel Management — doing business as Holiday Inn Express — for $6.6 million, according to filings with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds. Jamsan Hotel...
SANDWICH, MA

