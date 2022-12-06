Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lighting up the holidays
The Oak Bluffs Association wants to send out a huge “thank you” to all the people, families, businesses, and members of the OBA who made “Light Up Oak Bluffs” so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all, we couldn’t have had more fun.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Edgartown School Craft Fair, and Stuff-a-Bus
My first Christmas present arrived this weekend, when I traveled to Connecticut to pick up the girl child upon her return from her European adventures. After many restaurants, museums, relics, beaches, castles, paragliding, buses, trains, and planes for two months, Amelia had mixed emotions about coming home. But this mama bear is happy to have her back. And deep down, I think she’s pretty happy to be home too. My second present, the boy child, is set to arrive somewhere around the 22nd, and since having the two of them home for Christmas was all I had on my list, I shall be one very happy camper come evening on Dec. 22.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked
My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.
81 years after he died at Pearl Harbor, Braga Bridge’s namesake remembered
Tens of thousands of Southern New Englanders drive over the Braga Bridge each day. But how many of them know who the bridge is named after?
New Bedford 12-Year-Old Dances Her Way Into Whitney Houston Biopic This Christmas
When it comes to dancing, it's more than just an extracurricular activity for one New Bedford girl. It's a passion -- a passion that has landed her one of the biggest roles of her life so far. 12-year-old Gabby Anacleto is a seventh-grader at Keith Middle School. She has been...
beckersasc.com
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River native, coach, and local teacher passes away after leukemia battle
A Fall River native who was in the fight for his life is now hopefully at rest and at peace. Those who knew 54-year-old Paul Couto say he was an amazing father and a beloved teacher at Freetown Lakeville Middle School where he taught for 20 years. Paul graduated from...
vineyardgazette.com
The Rockland Trust Bank Robbery, Beat By Beat
The following timeline of events of the Rockland Trust bank robbery on Thursday, Nov. 17 was pieced together from federal and state affidavits filed in court that referred to cell phone records, surveillance video and witness statements reviewed by law enforcement. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Omar Johnson travels to Martha’s Vineyard...
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Fairhaven Man Loses Wife to Cancer & Hopes to Rebuild With Autistic Son [HOLIDAY WISH]
With the help of United Way of Greater New Bedford, Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. All week long, we're spotlighting local families that have had a hard year in the hope of making the holidays a little brighter for them. Today, we shine a light on the...
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury mulls EMS regionalization
At a joint meeting of Tisbury’s select board and finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy Gilfoy announced that ambulance director Tracey Jones is retiring. In conversation with Jones, Gilfoy told those at the meeting that “the dreaded regionalization word came up” as a way to address the challenges the EMS department faces.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown makes its case for Norton Point takeover
The Dukes County Commission was given a presentation Wednesday afternoon by Edgartown Parks commissioner Andrew Kelly regarding potentially transferring management responsibilities of Norton Point from The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) to the Town of Edgartown. Norton Point, a barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick and serves...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
capeandislands.org
Sandwich inn sold for $6 million
SANDWICH—One of the country's oldest family-owned inns is going corporate. The Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa was sold Friday to Lexington-based Jamsan Hotel Management — doing business as Holiday Inn Express — for $6.6 million, according to filings with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds. Jamsan Hotel...
The Return of a New Bedford Staple: Freestones City Grill Is Finally Ready to Open
It's been a long time coming, but the official word on Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been spoken. The legendary place finally has a re-opening day. The beloved downtown staple announced its return in May after closing in December 2021. Until recently, it was anyone's guess when the place would be open for business again.
Comments / 1