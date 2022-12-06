ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Volunteers gift Christmas wreaths to veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls group is spreading Christmas cheer to local veterans with a very special gift. The women at Beadle Plaza Apartments have been putting together Christmas wreaths for months. This is the 18th year the group has given the wreaths to veterans at the VA. Veterans appreciate the kind gesture and the Christmas joy the wreaths bring.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cast and crew preparing for Christmas at the Cathedral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual holiday tradition Christmas at the Cathedral is returning for its 26th year next weekend. The production celebrated the birth of Jesus, through different perspectives. This year, the story is being told through the eyes of Joseph. Multiple performances are already sold...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sanford Radiothon raises money for local families this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Castle at Sanford Hospital is a little busier than usual this week with volunteers and radio stations filling the lobby for the 17th annual Midwest Communications Radiothon. The Radiothon will feature two full days of sharing local survivor families’ stories while raising funds...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Holiday activities at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota are welcoming families this month for some holiday festivities. Beginning December 11, a sensory-friendly play featuring Santa goes from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Holiday Break Camps will be available for 6-12 year-olds during the holiday break as well. Staff members are putting together a Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the Art Studio. That will involve a confetti drop and dance party at noon on the indoor prairie.
BROOKINGS, SD
LSS puts on free homebuyers classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lutheran Social Services has been putting on free classes to help prospective homebuyers. Rod Lipka, with LSS, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
When will see more snow and lightning?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Saturday City Craft Fair this weekend and next to find the perfect holiday gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had coordinators of the Saturday City Craft Fair Penny Olson and Patty Carlson join us this morning to talk about what to expect this weekend. There will be many hand-made gift options and local vendors offering one-of-a-kind items. The fair will be this Saturday the 10th and next Saturday the 17th from 10 am to 4 pm. Located at 523 N. Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls in the Fruit Truck Market.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Salvation Army Donation

City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season. What started as freezing rain Thursday evening, quickly turned into snow. It’s the first true test of the season for the City of Sioux Falls Street Maintenance Division. Updated: 5 hours ago. With temperatures getting consistently...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City clearing streets with snow alert in place

City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday night and will continue until routes are clear. Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD. Updated: 13 hours ago. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. To...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Tyler Roney's Friday First Alert Forecast

With every inch it snows in the city, it costs five and up to six digits to clear. That takes time and resources that over a season could add up. City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plowing of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Renew Massage in Sioux Center moves to new home

SIOUX CENTER—A massage therapist is celebrating the holiday season with a new location. Renew Massage, owned by Amy Vanden Hull, 37, of Sioux Center, can be found at 645 Sixth St. NW. The move was six months in the making as Vanden Hull’s parents and husband worked to make...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
SFFR: House fire in Sioux Falls remains under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northwest Sioux Falls late Friday morning. Responders arrived at the home in the 800 block of N Mallard Place at around 11:30 a.m. On arrival, they reported light smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Pat Donelan.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra holds Christmas show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This weekend, performers from both near and far will take the stage at the Washington Pavilion for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert “‘Tis the Season.”. This year’s concert is being conducted by Thomas Fortner, who says he can’t...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

