‘My beloved son’: Tina Turner mourns her son Ronnie’s death
Music legend Tina Turner is mourning the death of her second son, Ronnie Turner, after his passing was reported Friday morning.
Ruth Awad ‘builds a world’ in verse in which to preserve her mom
For the last few years, Ruth Awad has been aware of her mother’s aortic aneurysm, which had existed in a dormant state, giving the family little cause for alarm. But in July, her mother, Deborah Stevenson, started to experience symptoms similar to when the aneurysm was first diagnosed, including shortness of breath, and a follow-up examination revealed the aneurysm had grown.
Gen Z Asked How Older Generations Had Fun Before The Internet, And These Answers Are Giving Me SERIOUS Nostalgia
"The anticipation!!! I can feel it! Seconds ticking by, hand hovering over the phone receiver! One tiny blip of a ring — SNATCH!! And somehow out of breath from all that anxiety when you said 'hello.'"
Meagan Alwood-Karčić embraces sadness and joy in ‘Duet’
While a number of the paintings in “Duet,” the new exhibit from Meagan Alwood-Karčić, feature pairs of women, the title actually has a deeper meaning, extending from the contrasting themes embedded in the work (life and death, sadness and joy) to the materials the artist used in bringing the pieces to life.
Columbus, OH
Matter is a digital news source for all of us who receive too much information and not enough context. We are investigative, community-informed, multimedia, nonprofit and local.http://matternews.org/
