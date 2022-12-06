ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Awad ‘builds a world’ in verse in which to preserve her mom

For the last few years, Ruth Awad has been aware of her mother’s aortic aneurysm, which had existed in a dormant state, giving the family little cause for alarm. But in July, her mother, Deborah Stevenson, started to experience symptoms similar to when the aneurysm was first diagnosed, including shortness of breath, and a follow-up examination revealed the aneurysm had grown.
INDIANA STATE
Meagan Alwood-Karčić embraces sadness and joy in ‘Duet’

While a number of the paintings in “Duet,” the new exhibit from Meagan Alwood-Karčić, feature pairs of women, the title actually has a deeper meaning, extending from the contrasting themes embedded in the work (life and death, sadness and joy) to the materials the artist used in bringing the pieces to life.
COLUMBUS, OH
