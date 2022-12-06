Read full article on original website
Joseph Kennedy Charged with Four Counts of Murder
Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, the “person of interest” in the October deaths of four Okmulgee men whose bodies were later found dismembered in the Deep Fork River, was officially charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens. Kennedy will be held without bond in the Okmulgee Detention Center until his trial and if found guilty, will face the death penalty or life imprisonment with or without the possibility of parole.
Default judgment issued against Okmulgee murder suspect
A judge has ordered the suspect in the murders and dismemberment of four men in Okmulgee to pay damages.
Murder charges filed against Joseph Kennedy
Patrick FordOkmulgee Times EditorOKMULGEE – Murder charges have been filed against Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, accused of killing four Okmulgee men in October.Okmulgee-McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the formal charges Monday afternoon in a press conference. Kennedy, 67, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.Due to the filing of the four murder charges, Kennedy is being held on no bond.During the press conference Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.Iski stated that it is too early to say whether the death penalty would be sought for Kennedy.Thousands of hours of manpower and work has gone into the investigation by the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force, made up of the law enforcement agencies from both Okmulgee and McIntosh County.Iski presented the history and details of the case as follows from the court affidavit: On Sunday, Oct. 9, the four men left the home on West 6th Street and traveled by bicycle to a scrapyard located near 20th and Madison.“It was believed that one or more of the men were pulling trailers,” Iski said. “The scrapyard was owned by Joseph Lloyd Kennedy.”When none of the young men returned home home on that evening of the Oct. 9, the next day, Monday, Oct. 10, Jessica Chastain and Megan Gordon reported Jessica’s husband Mark Chastain, his brother Billy Chastain (the father of Megan’s children) and their friend Mikel (Mike) Sparks missing. A few hours later, Teresa Stevens reported her son Alexray (Alex) Stevens missing and, at that time, she believed he was with Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks. Jessica told officers that she believed the men left 1105 W. 6th. Street, in Okmulgee, on bicycles, possibly pulling trailers.Jessica and Mark Chastain utilized the “Life 360” cellular telephone app to track each other’s location.Jessica provided information regarding Mark’s last known location. Upon examination of the information contained in the app, it is believed Mark Chastain himself traveled from 1105 W. 6th Street in Okmulgee to a salvage yard located at 1205 W. 20th Street, owned by Kennedy.According to the app, Mark Chastain’s phone tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 and 6 p.m. and remained there for an extended period of time. Mark Chastain’s phone left the salvage yard around 7:59 p.m. and ...
OK AG files embezzlement charges against contractor couple, encourages additional victims to come forward
The Oklahoma Attorney General has filed embezzlement charges in McIntosh County against a husband and wife duo accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed.
Attorney General's Office files embezzlement charges against husband, wife contractor duo
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has filed embezzlement charges against a husband and wife duo out of McIntosh County who are accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed. Victor and Julie Dowling are each charged with 14 counts...
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics: Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine seized
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says nearly 180 kilos of meth was recently seized in a Tulsa County bust.
TPD: Woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300,000 worth of cocaine
TULSA, Okla. — Seven kilos of cocaine was confiscated in Tulsa following a weeks-long investigation. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department assisted Homeland Security with the investigation. Law enforcement officers believe an elderly woman was scammed into receiving the drugs. Then, she was given instructions to repackage and mail...
OSBI: Man shot after pointing gun at deputy, wife
The female caller said that her husband was threatening to kill her and was loading a gun at that moment.
Ohio Supreme Court sends ‘Jeff the Killer’ back to Champaign County Juvenile Court
COLUMBUS — Donovan Nicholas, who claimed alternative personality “Jeff the Killer” was responsible for killing his father’s live-in girlfriend in 2017, is headed back to Champaign County Juvenile Court because the Ohio Supreme Court has reversed his conviction. According to the supreme court’s split decision Dec....
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
Florida State Representative indicted for falsely obtaining small business loan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker faces up to 35 years in prison after he attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration by falsely obtaining a coronavirus-related small business loan. Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston received a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury. He is facing two counts...
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
Clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing for a death row inmate Wednesday morning. Scott Eizember, 61, was convicted of killing an elderly couple, in Depew, in 2003. He also attacked two others and assaulted a young woman. The Oklahoma Coalition to...
Missouri Man with extensive criminal history, convicted again
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Webb City man with an extensive criminal history, to 16 months in a Kansas prison. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, of Webb City pleaded guilty to running from law enforcement officers in April. Flowers received a 40-month sentence in August in a separate case, after pleading guilty to similar charges of running from officials and possession of methamphetamine. Flowers will serve both sentences consecutively.
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against 12 people Tuesday, accusing them of monopolizing the transmigrant forwarding industry along the Texas border with Mexico.
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested after drugs were found on Saturday during a traffic stop. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from […]
