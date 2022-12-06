ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Man stabbed during robbery in Miami, police say

MIAMI, Fla. – A robber stabbed a man on Friday afternoon in Miami, police said. The stabbing was at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 36 Avenue and Fourth Street, just east of the Magic City Casino, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car

MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
MIAMI, FL
Woman’s murder in Miami Beach remains unsolved

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It has been about three days since a 47-year-old woman turned up dead at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel in Miami Beach. The murder of Marelbi Ruiz Lara remained unsolved on Friday and her friends said they had yet to understand the tragedy. Marleny Usa described...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens

DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
DORAL, FL
Police seek missing, endangered Broward woman with dementia

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered Lighthouse Point woman Wednesday. According to Lighthouse Point police, 74-year-old Joyce Wilson Dunne is in the early stages of dementia. Police said she was last seen driving her 2012 silver Honda Odyssey in...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
HIALEAH, FL
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

