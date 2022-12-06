Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Coral Springs police officer veers off road, nearly strikes children, witnesses say
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida woman said a police officer nearly struck her children during a crash on Wednesday in Sunrise. Za’kayla Ford, 11, said she and her siblings managed to jump out of the way. Denise Ford said her baby girl started crying and shaking and...
Click10.com
Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
Click10.com
Man stabbed during robbery in Miami, police say
MIAMI, Fla. – A robber stabbed a man on Friday afternoon in Miami, police said. The stabbing was at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 36 Avenue and Fourth Street, just east of the Magic City Casino, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.
Click10.com
Police: Fleeing mail theft suspects flip car over SW Miami-Dade train tracks, land in driveway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A group of mail theft suspects fleeing from police flipped their car over a set of railroad tracks near the Miami Executive Airport on Wednesday morning, according to police. Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said preliminary information shows the suspects...
Click10.com
‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car
MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
Click10.com
Man shot by security guard, arrested after trespassing at Palmetto Bay car dealership
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard at a car dealership, which led to the man being shot. According to police, 24-year-old Hunter Schofield was trespassing at a Palmetto Bay Nissan dealership, located on the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, just before 4 a.m. on Monday.
Click10.com
Woman’s murder in Miami Beach remains unsolved
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It has been about three days since a 47-year-old woman turned up dead at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel in Miami Beach. The murder of Marelbi Ruiz Lara remained unsolved on Friday and her friends said they had yet to understand the tragedy. Marleny Usa described...
Click10.com
Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens
DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after man’s body found in garbage bin behind Miami Gardens home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A death investigation is ongoing after a tip led police to discover a man’s body in Miami Gardens. Officers found the body in a garbage can behind a home located on 205th Street and 29th Avenue. Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke to a...
Click10.com
Coral Springs man facing charges after fatal DUI crash in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Coral Springs man was arrested for DUI manslaughter and several other crimes following a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach on Monday night, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said dispatchers received reports of a traffic crash in the area just after...
Click10.com
Police officers close street during shooting investigation in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Police officers from the Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Schools police departments closed a street to investigate a shooting on Tuesday near a public school. The police officers were in an area just south of the Charles R. Drew K-8 Center, 1775 NW 60 St. The investigation appeared to...
Click10.com
Police seek missing, endangered Broward woman with dementia
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered Lighthouse Point woman Wednesday. According to Lighthouse Point police, 74-year-old Joyce Wilson Dunne is in the early stages of dementia. Police said she was last seen driving her 2012 silver Honda Odyssey in...
Click10.com
Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
Click10.com
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
Click10.com
Miami Gardens officers find man’s body in garbage bin after Crime Stoppers tip
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police crime scene investigators were combing through a bushy area near a retention pond Wednesday afternoon after finding a man’s body in a garbage bin behind a house earlier that morning. Sky 10 flew over the scene, located near Northwest 205th Street...
Click10.com
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
Click10.com
Miami woman known as “Liberal Sherpa” charged with kidnapping, financial exploitation of 88-year-old mother
MIAMI – A Miami woman and former periodic Fox News guest known as the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested Friday on accusations that she kidnapped and financially exploited her 88-year-old mother, prosecutors announced. According to a press release from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Catherine Areu Jones, 51,...
Click10.com
Fellow officers take stand in trial of Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protester
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Thursday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Comments / 0