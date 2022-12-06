ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols WR Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt Hotels

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkIJC_0jZAMVQe00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Some collegiate name, image and likeness partnerships just make perfect sense, like when Tennessee basketball’s John Fulkerson signed with Pal’s Sudden Service . Now, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has signed with Hyatt hotels after a breakout 2022 season.

The explosive playmaker announced his collaboration with World of Hyatt on Tuesday, Hyatt’s loyalty membership program. According to a press release, the deal marks the first major hotel brand to ink an NIL.

UT fans react to college rankings and Orange Bowl selection

As part of the deal, World of Hyatt is providing gift cards to every member of the Tennessee football team to help their families secure hotel rooms for their upcoming trip to the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

“This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” said Jalin Hyatt. “The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That’s real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates’ families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing.”

Hendon Hooker signs NIL deals with French’s Mustard, Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville

The junior from South Carolina established himself as one of the leaders of a Tennessee offense that led the nation in yards and scoring. He made school history by becoming the first Volunteer to be named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award , which honors college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Hyatt set a school record for receiving touchdowns in a single season and his 1,267 receiving yards are the most by any player in a Power Five conference. His five touchdown catches in the dramatic win over Alabama were the most ever by a Tennessee player in a single game.

“We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help the families of every teammate have a place to stay at the bowl game, so they feel cared for as they cheer their loved ones on from the sidelines,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “World of Hyatt is excited to team up with an exceptional student-athlete, and we look forward to the upcoming bowl game!”

Hyatt needs just 31 yards to break the school record for most receiving yards in a single season, set by Robert Meachem in 2006. Tennessee will take on Clemson at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

