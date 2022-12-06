Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO