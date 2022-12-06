Read full article on original website
Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
Penguins Grades: Older Penguins Rally, But Bigger Issues Loom? (+)
BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres saved up all of the drama for the third period minutes and overtime. What was a dominant 2-1 Buffalo lead became a wild finish, including a late tying goal, a match penalty, and an overtime winner. In the final 22 minutes,...
Reminder: Versatile Rust Is a Man For All Reasons
Mike Sullivan appreciates what an asset Bryan Rust is for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That Rust has top-six talent and a blue-collar work ethic, that he is versatile and responsible enough to be deployed in any situation. Which doesn’t necessarily mean that Sullivan is inclined to do that. Not if...
Carter’s OT Goal Flattens Sabres, 4-3
The Pittsburgh Penguins play an 82-game schedule, so it’s inevitable that some games will blur together, and others will be forgotten entirely. That’s not likely to be the case with either of their trips to Buffalo this season. For very different reasons. Their 6-3 defeat at KeyBank Center...
Dan’s Daily: Jack Hughes Sets Crazy Record, Penguins Theft in Buffalo
BUFFALO — Greetings from Buffalo, where a missed exit on I-90 late last night became an hour-long detour and short night. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes set a ridiculous shift record on Friday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins thieved a win over the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo but will have to face their victim again tonight. There have been NHL trade rumblings around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. There’s a goalie controversy in Edmonton, and Flyers coach John Tortorella sent a loud message to Tony DeAngelo.
Wow. Letang Returns to Practice 10 Days After Stroke
Piittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, in what could be described as a large surprise, was on the ice for Penguins practice Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex. That development comes 10 days after he had his second stroke in about eight years. Letang had been skating separately from the...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, December 9
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, December 9 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guests Ian Starkman (Twitter: @IanStark6) and Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe...
Penguins Locker Room: ‘Uh, Put It in the Net!’ Carter, Crosby on Comeback Win
BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins locker room scene was much different than expected. After being dominated by the Buffalo Sabres for the first two periods and generally a step slower, the Penguins trailed 2-1 after two periods. It looked like a bad night brewing. Yet, they surged to a...
Kris Letang Takes Morning Skate, Out vs. Sabres
BUFFALO — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice on Thursday, 10 days after suffering his second stroke in eight years. The top defenseman took the sparsely-attended optional morning skate on Friday morning with several teammates, including Evgeni Malkin and Teddy Blueger. However, after the skating coach Mike...
Penguins Power Play Implications; Also Boost Crosby for Hart?
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play is statistically one of the worst in the NHL. The man advantage has scored only 16 goals and ranks above only six other teams. In those struggles are a handful of direct and indirect negative results that limit the Penguins. The 26th-ranked power play...
Dan’s Daily: Capitals Trade Speculation, Big Day at Penguins Practice
BUFFALO — Not often does practice begin with stick taps and an emotionally uplifting moment. Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, the Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed Kris Letang back to practice just 10 days after he had a stroke. There’s a lot more from practice below. NHL trade rumors are bubbling around the Washington Capitals and Brock Boeser. The Fenway Group, which owns the Red Sox and the Penguins, is under fire in Boston for not dropping the cash. Also, the latest on Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and their potential trade wishes.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.
