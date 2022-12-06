ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?

Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Reminder: Versatile Rust Is a Man For All Reasons

Mike Sullivan appreciates what an asset Bryan Rust is for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That Rust has top-six talent and a blue-collar work ethic, that he is versatile and responsible enough to be deployed in any situation. Which doesn’t necessarily mean that Sullivan is inclined to do that. Not if...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Carter’s OT Goal Flattens Sabres, 4-3

The Pittsburgh Penguins play an 82-game schedule, so it’s inevitable that some games will blur together, and others will be forgotten entirely. That’s not likely to be the case with either of their trips to Buffalo this season. For very different reasons. Their 6-3 defeat at KeyBank Center...
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Jack Hughes Sets Crazy Record, Penguins Theft in Buffalo

BUFFALO — Greetings from Buffalo, where a missed exit on I-90 late last night became an hour-long detour and short night. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes set a ridiculous shift record on Friday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins thieved a win over the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo but will have to face their victim again tonight. There have been NHL trade rumblings around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. There’s a goalie controversy in Edmonton, and Flyers coach John Tortorella sent a loud message to Tony DeAngelo.
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Wow. Letang Returns to Practice 10 Days After Stroke

Piittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, in what could be described as a large surprise, was on the ice for Penguins practice Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex. That development comes 10 days after he had his second stroke in about eight years. Letang had been skating separately from the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, December 9

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, December 9 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guests Ian Starkman (Twitter: @IanStark6) and Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe...
Pgh Hockey Now

Kris Letang Takes Morning Skate, Out vs. Sabres

BUFFALO — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice on Thursday, 10 days after suffering his second stroke in eight years. The top defenseman took the sparsely-attended optional morning skate on Friday morning with several teammates, including Evgeni Malkin and Teddy Blueger. However, after the skating coach Mike...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Capitals Trade Speculation, Big Day at Penguins Practice

BUFFALO — Not often does practice begin with stick taps and an emotionally uplifting moment. Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, the Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed Kris Letang back to practice just 10 days after he had a stroke. There’s a lot more from practice below. NHL trade rumors are bubbling around the Washington Capitals and Brock Boeser. The Fenway Group, which owns the Red Sox and the Penguins, is under fire in Boston for not dropping the cash. Also, the latest on Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and their potential trade wishes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

