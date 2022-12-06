The 6 best moments from the Manningcast 'MNF' Saints-Buccaneers, including Peyton scarfing food footage

The Monday Night Football Manning MegaCast — yes, the ManningCast! — was back for Week 13, which was the best news.

This time, we got Eli and Peyton Manning to talk with guests — this week, it was Robin Roberts, Randy Moss and Dana White — as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered an epic comeback and beat the New Orleans Saints. There was definitely a ton to talk about for the Manning brothers and their guests!

So it’s time for us once again to round up some of the best moments we saw from the Mannings and their guests, and there was plenty of good stuff to include in this list:

1

Hey, let's watch Peyton Manning eat!

Love these reactions!

2

Peyton and Randy reacted the same way to Brady's INT

Double surrender cobra!

3

A zing of Eli from Peyton

4

A great story about why Moss didn't join Tennessee

It’s all your fault, Peyton.

5

An attempt to lip read Brady going off

6

The Mannings do My Cause My Cleats