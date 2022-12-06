As the Fall comes to a close and move into the Winter offseason, Prep Baseball Report Arkansas made a modest update to the 2025 class rankings. The 2025 class in the Natural State is shaping up to be one of its best yet with already 10 Division 1 commitments off the board and many more talented prospects that should garner a lot of attention over the next few years. Today we take a deeper dive into a few rankings risers and a newcomer to the list that should be one some recruiting boards. We have already put some dates on the books for our preseason slate with three Preseason ID's as well as finishing it up with the Preseason All-State event in Conway on February 18th.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO