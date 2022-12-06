ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company.  In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
DeSantis’ order stopping migrant kids' shelters in FL from getting relicensed is still a problem

Update: On Friday, December 9th, one day after this story aired, a spokesperson from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) emailed Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone some of the records she requested pertaining to recent license renewal approvals and denials of shelters for unaccompanied migrant children. However, DCF did not provide all records LaGrone requested. A DCF spokesperson stated the agency is working to fulfill her request. LaGrone followed up with the public state agency and will provide updates as they become available.
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Construction of thousands of homes expected in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — In a Monday night meeting, Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond announced the city can expect construction to begin on a large development soon. Tallahassee home-builder Premier Fine Homes is working to purchase 328 acres in Springfield. The development will be for both single-family and multi-family residences, as well as commercial. The mixed-use […]
Florida groups add momentum to extending child tax credit

Florida advocates are hopeful that as Congress negotiates an omnibus bill that would continue corporate tax breaks, it will also extend and make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent. The credit lifted 3.7 million children out of poverty before it expired last year. Groups have since been asking for the...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
9 Floridians accused of arranging a $37M health care fraud scheme

MIAMI (CBS12) — Nine Florida residents were arrested after the Department of Justice said they committed a $37 million health care fraud scheme. The group was charged by a federal grand jury in Miami with health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Officials said the group...
