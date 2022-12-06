Read full article on original website
United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company. In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Florida woman passes ‘go’, collects $1M Monopoly lottery prize
A Florida woman is $1 million richer after winning the top prize in a Monopoly-themed Florida Lottery game.
DeSantis plans to hold COVID vaccine makers accountable for side effects
Speaking at a private event over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration plans to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for making false claims about vaccine side effects.
Pair net $3M in Florida fortune-telling fraud scheme to lift curse
A pair who led a fortune-telling fraud scheme that collected millions of dollars was sentenced to prison, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Florida on Thursday.
fox4now.com
DeSantis’ order stopping migrant kids' shelters in FL from getting relicensed is still a problem
Update: On Friday, December 9th, one day after this story aired, a spokesperson from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) emailed Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone some of the records she requested pertaining to recent license renewal approvals and denials of shelters for unaccompanied migrant children. However, DCF did not provide all records LaGrone requested. A DCF spokesperson stated the agency is working to fulfill her request. LaGrone followed up with the public state agency and will provide updates as they become available.
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Construction of thousands of homes expected in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — In a Monday night meeting, Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond announced the city can expect construction to begin on a large development soon. Tallahassee home-builder Premier Fine Homes is working to purchase 328 acres in Springfield. The development will be for both single-family and multi-family residences, as well as commercial. The mixed-use […]
Stimulus update: Deadline to receive direct payments worth up to $4,000 is Monday in Florida
The deadline for Floridians in Jacksonville to apply for $4,000 in financial relief, which applicants could use to pay rent and utilities, has arrived.
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
theapopkavoice.com
Florida groups add momentum to extending child tax credit
Florida advocates are hopeful that as Congress negotiates an omnibus bill that would continue corporate tax breaks, it will also extend and make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent. The credit lifted 3.7 million children out of poverty before it expired last year. Groups have since been asking for the...
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
Chick-Fil-A named most popular restaurant in Florida, claims study
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This holiday season Floridians are eating out more than ever. In the past three months, in Florida alone dining has risen 11%, according to data analysis by Food Service Direct. The company put together a list of the most sought after fast food and casual dining...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
WSVN-TV
Florida Commission on Ethics finds Broward Sheriff Tony failed to disclose 1993 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more scrutiny about his past. Officials with the Florida Commission on Ethics said it concluded Tony failed to disclose that he’d shot and killed a man when he was a teenager back in 1993 when Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering appointing him to sheriff.
Florida sees steep decline in childhood vaccinations; Duval County leading the way
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report by the state Department of Health shows required immunizations among kindergarteners and seventh graders hit a 10-year low. Even among that statewide decline, Duval County is an outlier, with numbers so low, the report says it’s “affecting county and statewide out-of-compliance rates.”
Hey Florida, your power bill is going up in January — and then again in February, probably
Hope you didn't spend all your money on Black Friday.
cw34.com
9 Floridians accused of arranging a $37M health care fraud scheme
MIAMI (CBS12) — Nine Florida residents were arrested after the Department of Justice said they committed a $37 million health care fraud scheme. The group was charged by a federal grand jury in Miami with health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Officials said the group...
