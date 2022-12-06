ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Stimulus update: One-time $800 payments going out in South Carolina

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adA5d_0jZALWHA00

South Carolina r esidents who filed 2021 tax returns by Oct. 17 can expect up to $800 in tax rebates, set to arrive this month.

The first round of the $800 rebates has already been released, and residents will obtain the money either through direct deposit or as a check in the mail. Additional checks will be sent out during December.

MOMS FOR LIBERTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS FIRE SUPERINTENDENT AFTER WINNING ELECTION: 'EXPECT TO SEE MORE'

Taxpayers who have not filed their 2021 returns can still receive the rebate if they do so by Feb. 15, but they will not receive the checks until March of next year.

The exact amount each taxpayer receives varies based on his or her 2021 tax liability, with a maximum of $800.

Tax liability is defined by the South Carolina Department of Revenue as "what's left after subtracting your credits from the Individual Income Tax that you owe."

To calculate a rebate total, residents should examine their SC1040 form. If there is no amount on line 10, they can add the totals of lines 21 and 22 and subtract that amount from line 15.

The remaining amount, up to $800, will be received.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Taxpayers with outstanding taxes owed will not receive the full rebate, with the outstanding amount being subtracted from the total.

Those affected by this will receive a Notice of Individual Income Tax Rebate Adjustment from the state Revenue Department.

Comments / 8

Eldora Robinson
3d ago

Some SSA don't pay statetaxes. but we pay gas, sales , and taxes on food.why in the hell we got leftout. That's S.C.

Reply(4)
5
Related
R.A. Heim

Millions in South Carolina To Get $800 Payment This Month

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Here's some good news for the holiday season that will likely help you cover some expenses. If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, Governor McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
R.A. Heim

Will Your Payment From the State Come Before Christmas?

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Vladimir Solomianyi (Unsplash)onUnsplash. You know that you've got some money coming from the state of South Carolina, but will you get your payment before the holidays? If you're asking this question, know that you're not alone. But first, why are you getting this money? Well, if you paid taxes, you are getting a refund back from the state because Governor McMaster, signed a bill to approve income tax refunds.
R.A. Heim

Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.4M in incentives for three companies

(The Center Square) — Taxpayers will subsidize three North Carolina businesses by more than $1.4 million over the next dozen years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. On Monday, Cooper touted a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help the building products company Woodgrain with its $7.5 million expansion in Rocky Mount. The Idaho-based company manufactures moulding, millwork, windows, doors and other parts in seven North...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households

Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
wymt.com

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
KENTUCKY STATE
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy