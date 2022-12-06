ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mark Ingram apologized for his awful decision to not get a key first down in loss to Bucs

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAFA3_0jZALUVi00

It turns out one yard that Mark Ingram failed to get in the middle of the fourth quarter on Monday night turned out to be a MASSIVE difference in the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before Tom Brady threw the game-winning TD, the Saints blew a 16-3 lead. The first step toward that? With six minutes to go and the Saints on a second-and-8, Ingram caught a ball and scampered toward the first-down marker on the right sideline. He looked to have that first down with plenty of room … but he somehow stepped out a yard shy.

The Saints didn’t convert on 3rd-and-1, didn’t get a new set of downs to run down the clock … and the rest is history.

And Ingram knows he messed up, as he noted on Twitter:

Oof. That’s a rough one.

