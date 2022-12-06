ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Fort White man dies in High Springs crash

A 71-year-old Fort White man died on Tuesday when he was ejected from his pickup in a High Springs collision. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man drove onto US 441 from NW 239th Street at 6:20 p.m. when he crossed into the path of an SUV being driven by a 59-year-old High Springs woman.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Driver in fatal March hit-and-run sentenced

The driver who hit and killed a UF student in March was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in state prison on Thursday. James Richard O’Reilly, 20, pleaded nolo contendere—meaning he accepted the sentence but did not admit guilt—to DUI manslaughter, DUI with damage to property or injury, and failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury.
WCJB

Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deadly Orange County crash shuts down major road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly Orange County crash shut down a major road Thursday morning. It was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of SR-528 WB at Dallas Boulevard and officials say at least one person has died. All westbound lanes were shut down and traffic was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide

A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL

