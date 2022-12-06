Read full article on original website
Related
Man, teen girl found dead in crashed car in Callahan retention pond, Florida Highway Patrol says
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A man and a teen girl were found dead in a car in a retention pond in Callahan on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP got a call at 9:15 a.m. about the crash from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which was initially investigating the incident.
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
FHP issues motorist advisory for smoke near Interstate 10 in Suwannee County
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a motorist advisory for Suwannee County early Friday.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Shooting breaks out over infidelity and meth in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in jail following a shooting in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Mark Perruzzi, 64, and Jason Nesbitt, 46, got into an altercation on Dec. 4 over infidelity and methamphetamine. Deputies say, Perruzzi found out...
Wrong-way driver in crash that killed motorcyclist believed to be Orange County corrections officer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is still in mourning after a 60-year-old husband and father was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week. A wrong-way driver in a BMW struck the motorcyclist on State Road 520 then ran from the scene. The motorcyclist who died was identified as 60-year-old Paulo Carvalho.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fort White man dies in High Springs crash
A 71-year-old Fort White man died on Tuesday when he was ejected from his pickup in a High Springs collision. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man drove onto US 441 from NW 239th Street at 6:20 p.m. when he crossed into the path of an SUV being driven by a 59-year-old High Springs woman.
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Driver in fatal March hit-and-run sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a UF student in March was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in state prison on Thursday. James Richard O’Reilly, 20, pleaded nolo contendere—meaning he accepted the sentence but did not admit guilt—to DUI manslaughter, DUI with damage to property or injury, and failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury.
WCJB
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
WCJB
Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
FHP: Man dies after losing control on I-10, hitting tree head-on
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man died after losing control of his car and hitting a tree on Interstate 10. STORY: ‘We definitely will have election results tonight’: Senate race underway in Camden County. According to a news release on the incident,...
WCJB
Starke Police Department investigating shooting at gas station in Starke
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an active crime scene investigation with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke. The shooting took place at 312 W Brownlee St. at a Circle K in Starke. A female victim was taken to a hospital with injuries but is expected to...
Mother of man shot, killed 6 years ago advocates to solve Cocoa cold cases
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County mother says she can’t rest until she knows who fatally shot her son six years ago. “It’s been six years, but I’m gonna have that day, I’m going to have my day,” his mother Anita Gibson said. >>>...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
WESH
Deadly Orange County crash shuts down major road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly Orange County crash shut down a major road Thursday morning. It was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of SR-528 WB at Dallas Boulevard and officials say at least one person has died. All westbound lanes were shut down and traffic was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide
A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
WESH
22-year-old woman dead after being struck by two vehicles in Melbourne Beach
Officials have released new details about a pedestrian killed in Melbourne Beach Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old woman walked in front of an SUV after getting into a fight with two other women. According to the crash report, the Melbourne woman was arguing with the other people on...
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
Comments / 3