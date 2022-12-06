A 71-year-old Fort White man died on Tuesday when he was ejected from his pickup in a High Springs collision. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man drove onto US 441 from NW 239th Street at 6:20 p.m. when he crossed into the path of an SUV being driven by a 59-year-old High Springs woman.

HIGH SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO