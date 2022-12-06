ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

One Last Time: Kemp suspends gas tax until Jan. 10

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday suspending the state sales tax on gasoline for the seventh and final time since March, when pump prices began climbing after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The latest suspension will run through Jan. 10, the day after Georgia lawmakers convene under...
Raphael Warnock wins reelection to Senate

Georgia voters have reelected Raphael Warnock to serve a full six year term in the U.S. Senate. Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in a tight race with 50.4% of the vote. Warnock received more than 1.7 million votes. “It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken...
How did Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker?

Georgia voters turned out in large numbers to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff on Tuesday, propelling incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock to a narrow victory over Republican Herschel Walker. Back in the November general election, Republicans claimed a clean sweep of statewide constitutional offices, from the governor down to agriculture...
U.S. Senate Election Results

Georgians flocked to the polls today setting a record for turnout in a midterm election. At stake is the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Raphael Warnock. The nation waits with bated breath to see if Georgians have given Warnock another term, or have voted to replace him with Herschel Walker.
Brian Kemp unveils his 2023 agenda

Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in economic development, education, and public safety.
Georgia voters set another record for early voting in U.S. Senate runoff

Georgia voters are destroying the old political adage that runoff elections are plagued with low voter turnouts. More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots Monday, the first day of statewide early voting in the runoff contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. That easily broke the daily record for early voting turnout in Georgia of 233,000.
Metro Atlanta Christmas Dining Guide

The days are merry and bright this Christmas season, and Atlanta restaurants are spreading cheer with Christmas meals and special hours over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday diners can hang the stockings, put the presents under the tree and then head to a local Atlanta eatery for a special celebration. After gifts are unwrapped on Christmas Day, 10th & Piedmont, Gilbert’s, and Sankranti welcome diners back for a change of pace.
These 10 historic Georgia places are in danger of being lost forever

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in Georgia. “This is the Trust’s eighteenth annual Places in Peril list,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”
