One Last Time: Kemp suspends gas tax until Jan. 10
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday suspending the state sales tax on gasoline for the seventh and final time since March, when pump prices began climbing after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The latest suspension will run through Jan. 10, the day after Georgia lawmakers convene under...
Raphael Warnock wins reelection to Senate
Georgia voters have reelected Raphael Warnock to serve a full six year term in the U.S. Senate. Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in a tight race with 50.4% of the vote. Warnock received more than 1.7 million votes. “It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken...
How did Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker?
Georgia voters turned out in large numbers to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff on Tuesday, propelling incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock to a narrow victory over Republican Herschel Walker. Back in the November general election, Republicans claimed a clean sweep of statewide constitutional offices, from the governor down to agriculture...
U.S. Senate Election Results
Georgians flocked to the polls today setting a record for turnout in a midterm election. At stake is the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Raphael Warnock. The nation waits with bated breath to see if Georgians have given Warnock another term, or have voted to replace him with Herschel Walker.
Brian Kemp unveils his 2023 agenda
Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in economic development, education, and public safety.
Sheree Ralston is running for her late husband’s Georgia House seat
Sheree Ralston, the widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, became the first to qualify for his 7th District House seat. “I look forward to a great campaign,” Ralston said to reporters as she walked out of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Also qualifying Monday...
Early voting for Georgia’s senate seat shatters records
More than 1.8 million voters have cast ballots during early voting in Georgia, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Georgia voters continued strong turnout during each day of early voting last week. All vote totals are as of Saturday morning. Friday’s total of 352,953 shattered the previous...
Georgia voters set another record for early voting in U.S. Senate runoff
Georgia voters are destroying the old political adage that runoff elections are plagued with low voter turnouts. More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots Monday, the first day of statewide early voting in the runoff contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. That easily broke the daily record for early voting turnout in Georgia of 233,000.
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
Early voting in Senate runoff sees long lines and high turnout
Early voting ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker began in several Georgia counties over the weekend with a patchwork of start dates and times. Statewide early voting for all 159 counties begins today and ends...
Opinion: FDR, Georgia and Social Security: A Relationship Worth Protecting
The name Franklin D. Roosevelt and the town of Warm Springs, Georgia, are forever linked in history. He spent so much time there between 1924 and 1945 that it became known as the “Little White House.”. Today, FDR’s crowning achievement, Social Security, is endangered by Herschel Walker and his...
The first bill filed in the legislature would require Georgia to pay expenses for children whose mothers couldn’t get an abortion
The first bill prefiled for the 2023 legislative session takes aim at one of the hottest political topics in Georgia, a law that bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy. House Bill 1 (HB 1) would require the state to pay for many of the costs of having and...
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are ready for the senate runoff. Are you?
Georgians get one more chance to decide whether they want to return Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock to Washington or replace him with Republican Herschel Walker in the upcoming Senate runoff. After neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in the November election – due to Libertarian Chase...
Hoax calls reporting school shootings made about several Georgia schools
A rash of hoax calls to Georgia police departments reporting shootings at schools is triggering searches, lockdowns and chaos at schools throughout the entire state. In Coastal Georgia, Brunswick High School was cleared by law enforcement after a threat was made against the school Wednesday morning. As a precaution all...
Can you afford Georgia Power’s proposed 12% rate hike?
Georgia Power customers can ill afford a nearly 12% rate increase at a time rampant inflation is making it harder to buy food and fuel, more than a dozen witnesses told state energy regulators Tuesday. “I’m tired of seeing companies making record profits … when good people working every day...
Former Georgia state employee sentenced to 5 years in prison for fraud
A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) counselor has been sentenced to five years in prison for creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in a scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. Karen C. Lyke and ex-husband Kevin M. Gregory used the names of friends and relatives to...
Metro Atlanta Christmas Dining Guide
The days are merry and bright this Christmas season, and Atlanta restaurants are spreading cheer with Christmas meals and special hours over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday diners can hang the stockings, put the presents under the tree and then head to a local Atlanta eatery for a special celebration. After gifts are unwrapped on Christmas Day, 10th & Piedmont, Gilbert’s, and Sankranti welcome diners back for a change of pace.
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol
Legislators from across Georgia and across party lines gathered underneath the Gold Dome Tuesday to pay tribute to former House Speaker David Ralston, who died last week and will lie in state at the Capitol until Wednesday morning. “He was a loyal friend through times of victory and loss,” Gov....
Back-and-forth over abortion law continues after Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
The Georgia Supreme Court reinstated Georgia’s law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Wednesday just over a week after a lower court judge had blocked the law from taking effect. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had ruled last week that the Georgia abortion ban was...
These 10 historic Georgia places are in danger of being lost forever
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in Georgia. “This is the Trust’s eighteenth annual Places in Peril list,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”
