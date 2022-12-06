Read full article on original website
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
St. Louis County Public Works Employees to Conduct Strike Vote
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County employees working in the Public Works area will be conducting a strike authorization vote. Negotiations have been ongoing between St. Louis County and its unionized workers. The County says agreements have been reached and ratified by county bargaining units representing more than half of the County’s total workforce.
Life House Receives $19,700 From RSM “Power Of Love” Fundraising Initiative
DULUTH, Minn. — Life House is walking away with a big check Friday, thanks to a generous donation from RSM Duluth. RSM raised more than $19,000 for Life House through “Power of Love,” a nationwide fundraising initiative supporting youth in the areas of education, hunger, housing, and health.
Duluth Transit Authority Receiving Half Of Levy Request
DULUTH, Minn. — The Levy increase is important to the Duluth Transit Authority or DTA, because they have plans to change how its buses operate beginning next June. Known as the Better Bus Blueprint. It was to be to be rolled out earlier this year, but a number of events has delayed its implementation until June 2023.
UMD Hosts Stress Less Event Ahead Of Finals
DULUTH, Minn. — With finals around the corner UMD hosted an event today to stress a little less. Friday was the last day of fall semester classes for UMD students as they prepare for finals. The Stress Less event was held in Griggs Center from 10 a.m. to noon as a way to eat some good food, make crafts, and take a break.
Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
Blood Donations Needed To Help Traumatic Injury Patients, Cancer Patients, And More
SUPERIOR, Wisc. — It’s a story that keeps re-occurring. The blood supply in the area is getting low. Volunteers are needed to take just a few minutes to donate a pint of blood. Each donation can help three people. This time of year is more difficult to keep...
148th Fighter Wing’s Starbase Hosts Young People for STEM Event
DULUTH, Minn.–Young professionals gathered Thursday at the 148th Fighter Wing to talk about all things S.T.E.M. The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has developed a program titled Fuse aimed at connecting community members with local professionals to expose them to different career opportunities. The Chamber hosts several interactive luncheons...
Troop 7 Visits Salvation Army with Boxes of Gifts
DULUTH, Minn. – Scouts from Troop 7 paid a trip to the Duluth Salvation army, donating gifts they’ve collected over the past few weeks. The troop had planned to attend the Red Kettle Kickoff a few weeks ago, but it was cancelled. So, in its absence they decided to hold their own toy drive by collecting about 6 boxes of gifts to donate to the salvation army.
Lake Superior Zoo Gets Festive With ‘Zoo Lights’
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo has been lit up in ‘Zoo Lights’ for the holiday season. Click here for more.
Superior Public Safety Officials Serve In a New Way
SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Law enforcement officers and other first responders in Superior helped the community in a different way on Thursday. They served food at a local restaurant to raise money for charity. The event at The Kitchen Restaurant featured the Superior police chief, fire chief, the outgoing Douglas...
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
Coffee Conversation: ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ in Duluth, MN
DULUTH, Minn. — The Boat Club and St. Luke’s present Minnesota spoof, ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.’. Inspiration for the musical stems from Charles Dickens’ famous “A Christmas Carol.”. Boat Club Restaurant Owner, Jason Vincent joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview...
How Duluth’s Sister Cities Celebrate Christmas
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth has five sister cities throughout the world. During December you can check out five Christmas trees at the DECC that show each Sister City’s country decorates and celebrates Christmas. The five trees are located inside the “D” doors at the DECC....
Ice Fishing & Winter Show This Weekend At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show is this weekend at the DECC. Click here for ticket information.
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
Duluth Pearl Harbor Remembrance
DULUTH, Minn. — 81 years ago, December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked the United States by bombing Pearl Harbor. This was the action that brought the United States into World War II. In Duluth on Wednesday the Pearl Harbor anniversary was remembered with a ceremony at the DECC and...
Salvation Army Needs Your Help
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas will be here in just over two weeks, and to ensure happiness for all on Christmas morning, the Salvation Army needs your help, now. Just yesterday, Cyndi Lewis, the Development Director for the Salvation Army was concerned; there simply were not enough toys for all the children Salvation Army wants to help this holiday season.
Coffee Conversation: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ in Virginia, MN
VIRGINIA, Minn. — Lyric Center for the Arts presents: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical,’ debuting Thursday at the Minn. North College Mesabi Range Virginia Campus. Steve Solkela joined FOX21 on the morning show to chat about the upcoming performance. The show dates and times are listed below.
UPDATE: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards, No Foul Play Suspected
UPDATE (December 8, 10:50 a.m.) — The Superior Police Department says they do not suspect foul play regarding the employee who fell off a ship 50 feet to their death at Fraser Shipyards. During the investigation the police department found that 64-year-old Randall Charles Mulvaney from Watertown, Wisconsin was...
