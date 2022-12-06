ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

St. Louis County Public Works Employees to Conduct Strike Vote

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County employees working in the Public Works area will be conducting a strike authorization vote. Negotiations have been ongoing between St. Louis County and its unionized workers. The County says agreements have been reached and ratified by county bargaining units representing more than half of the County’s total workforce.
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Transit Authority Receiving Half Of Levy Request

DULUTH, Minn. — The Levy increase is important to the Duluth Transit Authority or DTA, because they have plans to change how its buses operate beginning next June. Known as the Better Bus Blueprint. It was to be to be rolled out earlier this year, but a number of events has delayed its implementation until June 2023.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Hosts Stress Less Event Ahead Of Finals

DULUTH, Minn. — With finals around the corner UMD hosted an event today to stress a little less. Friday was the last day of fall semester classes for UMD students as they prepare for finals. The Stress Less event was held in Griggs Center from 10 a.m. to noon as a way to eat some good food, make crafts, and take a break.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

148th Fighter Wing’s Starbase Hosts Young People for STEM Event

DULUTH, Minn.–Young professionals gathered Thursday at the 148th Fighter Wing to talk about all things S.T.E.M. The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has developed a program titled Fuse aimed at connecting community members with local professionals to expose them to different career opportunities. The Chamber hosts several interactive luncheons...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Troop 7 Visits Salvation Army with Boxes of Gifts

DULUTH, Minn. – Scouts from Troop 7 paid a trip to the Duluth Salvation army, donating gifts they’ve collected over the past few weeks. The troop had planned to attend the Red Kettle Kickoff a few weeks ago, but it was cancelled. So, in its absence they decided to hold their own toy drive by collecting about 6 boxes of gifts to donate to the salvation army.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Public Safety Officials Serve In a New Way

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Law enforcement officers and other first responders in Superior helped the community in a different way on Thursday. They served food at a local restaurant to raise money for charity. The event at The Kitchen Restaurant featured the Superior police chief, fire chief, the outgoing Douglas...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ in Duluth, MN

DULUTH, Minn. — The Boat Club and St. Luke’s present Minnesota spoof, ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.’. Inspiration for the musical stems from Charles Dickens’ famous “A Christmas Carol.”. Boat Club Restaurant Owner, Jason Vincent joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

How Duluth’s Sister Cities Celebrate Christmas

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth has five sister cities throughout the world. During December you can check out five Christmas trees at the DECC that show each Sister City’s country decorates and celebrates Christmas. The five trees are located inside the “D” doors at the DECC....
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Pearl Harbor Remembrance

DULUTH, Minn. — 81 years ago, December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked the United States by bombing Pearl Harbor. This was the action that brought the United States into World War II. In Duluth on Wednesday the Pearl Harbor anniversary was remembered with a ceremony at the DECC and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Salvation Army Needs Your Help

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas will be here in just over two weeks, and to ensure happiness for all on Christmas morning, the Salvation Army needs your help, now. Just yesterday, Cyndi Lewis, the Development Director for the Salvation Army was concerned; there simply were not enough toys for all the children Salvation Army wants to help this holiday season.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy