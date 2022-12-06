Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Gamespot
Bayonetta Origins Is An Isometric Storybook Spin-Off Of The Character Action Franchise
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at the Game Awards, with a March 17, 2023 release date. The game has an isometric perspective and a painterly storybook style. It's a prequel to the original game, featuring Bayonetta as a young girl wandering a strange and colorful world.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
Gamespot
The Lords Of The Fallen | The Game Awards 2022
Taking place over a thousand years after the events of the first game, The Lords of the Fallen will take players on an all-new epic adventure through a vast and sprawling world, split at its very core between the realm of the living and the dead. An expansive RPG experience, players will need to traverse between the two fully interconnected worlds, each offering its own unique pathways, side quests, NPCs, enemies and treasures.
Gamespot
Transformers: Reactivate Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards Trailer
Time to ride in on steel horse with the reveal trailer for Transformers: Reactivate’s latest trailer shown off at the Game Awards. The trailer showed off the striking dystopian world of the Splash Damage’s upcoming online action game alongside a haunting cover of Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead of Alive.
Gamespot
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Reveal Trailer
From the legendary minds at FROMSOFTWARE, the ARMORED CORE series blazes a brand-new trail in ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Coming 2023.
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Players Will Soon Enjoy A 50% XP Boost
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will soon benefit from a 50% XP boost starting on December 13. The event, called Joyous Journeys, increases all XP gains, whether it's from killing monsters or turning in quests, up to the expansion's max level of 80. A similar event ran prior to Wrath of the Lich King Classic's September 26 release, allowing players to speed-level new characters or level-up the expansion's new Death Knight class prior to the expansion's launch.
Gamespot
Former Battlefield 4 Producer Returns To DICE, Will Lead Production On Franchise
Electronic Arts is getting one piece of the Battlefield band back together. David Sirland--who previously worked on Battlefield V, Battlefield 1, and Battlefield 4--has returned to DICE as a lead producer for the franchise. Sirland announced the move on Twitter, stating, "things really are very different (in a good way)."...
Gamespot
Meet Your Maker Is A PvP Raid Game From The Creators Of Dead By Daylight
As part of The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive has revealed Meet Your Maker, the long-awaited follow-up to its popular PvP slasher, Dead By Daylight. A wholly new IP, Meet Your Maker is described as "a unique first-person building and raiding game" that will see players both creating and defending their own bases of operations while also heading out into the world and raiding enemy players' bases, each one as intricate and devilish in design as their creators can accomplish.
Gamespot
Forspoken Demo Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Forspoken is a brand new action rpg coming from Square Enix and developed by Luminous Productions. The latest trailer discuses the fear of the Temptress, and showcaes even more cool ways you'll be able to fight back. Forspoken has a demo available now and releases January 24, 2023.
Gamespot
Replaced Debuts Brand New Trailer
Dystopian platformer Replaced debuted a new trailer at The Game Awards, its first since the game was delayed to 2023. The new trailer from developer Sad Cat Studios shows a more refined version of Replaced's cinematic pixel vistas, including a sneak peek at the game's combat and platforming. Replaced is...
Gamespot
Pokemon Trading Card Game Scarlet And Violet Expansion With Redesigned Cards Launches March 31
With the latest Pokemon games now available worldwide, The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet, the card game's first expansion featuring the latest generation of Pokemon, which will launch March 31. The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet expansion will introduce multiple new Pokemon from the...
Gamespot
Get Up To 90% Off This Boss Fight Books Bundle At Fanatical
The long winter nights are a great time to unplug and unwind with a good book, and if you’re looking for something to read, Fanatical’s The Gamer Chronicle Bundle includes up to 15 video game-themed eBooks published by Boss Fight Books for 90% off. The bundle is available...
Gamespot
New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Reveals Dee Jay, Marisa, Manon, And JP
The final reveal of The Game Awards pre-show brought a new fearsome foursome to Street Fighter 6, as Dee Jay and brand-new combatants Marisa, Manon, and JP were officially revealed for the game's main roster. Marisa is a power fighter from Italy with powerful strikes and takedowns, while Manon is...
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Crash Team Rumble Announced, Features Eight-Player Competitive Online Matches
Crash Bandicoot is coming back in 2023, but unlike his last time-traveling outing, he's taking things online. Crash Team Rumble was announced during The Game Awards and features four-on-four arena action for players of varying skill levels. In development at Toys for Bob--which also created Crash Bandicoot 4--Crash Team Rumble...
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
Gamespot
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The order is gone in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees you controlling a Jedi in this 3rd person action game with a full range of Jedi abilities at your disposal. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases March 17, 2023.
Gamespot
Glen Schofield Breaks Down The Callisto Protocol's Horror | MindGames
Ahead of the release of The Callisto Protocol, the first game from his new studio Striking Distance, we sat down with the game's director Glen Schofield to talk about his horror influences, competing with Dead Space, and how he hopes his new game will get inside the head of even the most seasoned horror fan. #thecallistoprotocol #gaming #horrorgaming #mindgames.
Comments / 0