Pat Metheny added as Rochester International Jazz Festival headliner

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a release Tuesday, the Rochester International Jazz Festival announced its first headliner, legendary guitarist Pat Metheny. This upcoming festival, June 23 through July 1, marks the 20th edition of the festival.

Tickets for Metheny start at $43 (plus fees) and go on sale Friday. They can be found here.

The guitarist first rose to prominence with a collaboration with vibraphonist Gary Burton, and has since carved a place for himself in the jazz pantheon.

Metheny is known to embrace new sounds and new technology on the guitar, and for his frequent appearances on classic and new ECM records. While a versatile performer — with 20 GRAMMYS to his name in 10 categories — his won work falls in the realm of jazz fusion. Many of his compositions have become jazz standards.

Metheny also said in a statement that this show will be part of a new “playing setting,” called “SIDE-EYE:”

I wanted to create an ongoing setting to feature a rotating cast of new and upcoming musicians who have particularly caught my interest along the way. From my earliest days in Kansas City onward, I was the beneficiary of so many older musicians giving me a platform to develop my thing through the prism of their experience and the particular demands of what their music implied. I have been feeling like I wanted to have a specific platform to focus on some of the many younger musicians I have enjoyed recently who I have felt some kind of a kinship with. I hear regularly from new players on the scene who have professed an influence from my records and tunes and I often invite them up to my house to play. Very often, it is really natural and organic to the music to play with them, they have literally grown up with it. I find myself inspired by how they deal with the musical challenges that come with the territory of some of those older tunes, and at the same time I find myself intrigued with the possibilities of what might be possible in writing new music just for them. This band setting is what that will be all about.”

News 8 WROC

