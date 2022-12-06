As the Fall winds down and players prep for the upcoming Spring, we have updated the Nevada Class of 2025 PBR Player Rankings. This update featured a modest amount of movement, expanding to 40 prospects who have made an early impression on the PBR Nevada Staff. The preseason schedule will play a key role in the our next update with the PBR Staff set to attend numerous games as teams prepare for the Spring along with the Preseason ID and High School Scout Days that we will be able to not only get a first hand look at the players entire game, but will also be able to utilize the PBR Tech to collect significant, objective data on each player used to identify separating components of comparable players.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO