prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Rewind: Top Infield Velocities
As we are beginning to wrap up 2022 and gear up for the 2023 Preseason, our PBR Tennessee Staff has decided to gather all the numbers and data from our successful event schedule in 2022. With this being our first leaderboard from the year, we will break all of our numbers down and have leaderboards for all statistical categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Rewind: Top Average Fastball Spin Rates
As we are beginning to wrap up 2022 and gear up for the 2023 Preseason, our PBR Tennessee Staff has decided to gather all the numbers and data from our successful event schedule in 2022. With this being our first leaderboard from the year, we will break all of our numbers down and have leaderboards for all statistical categories.
prepbaseballreport.com
Wisconsin Class of 2025 Rankings: Newcomers
Every year, the fall circuit features more and more must-see events that host the top prospects in the region, creating some post-summer movement on the rankings just before the offseason. Because of that we recently just updated our Class of 2025 rankings earlier this week, in which we also expanded our list to a top-50, bringing in roughly 25 new names to the board.
prepbaseballreport.com
Florida 2025 Rankings: Post Fall Update
Our 4th and final post fall rankings update comes out today with the Class of 2025. A really talented class that showed well this fall at the PBR Cup, Sophomore State Games, and more. This post fall update will be a modest update to help shape the class as we head into the winter. A few changes throughout the top 110 with some new additions to the rankings.
prepbaseballreport.com
Oklahoma Fall Rankings Update: 2025 Class
As we move into the Winter months Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma makes a modest adjustment to the 2025 class rankings. The 2025 class in the Sooner State is arguably one of the more projectable classes we have with multiple plus athletes with skills and some arms that are showing serious potential. Although the top 10 remains unchanged in this update, there were a few big movers after some strong performances from the fall as well as a handful of newcomers joining the list which we highlight down below.
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Most Viewed Profiles: No. 25 Cannon Rice
prepbaseballreport.com
Washington Fall Update - 2025 Rankings
2022 is almost over and we're finishing up our rankings updates with the 2025 class. Highlighted by one of the top players in the country, the 2025 group offers impressive depth and has the chance to make even more of a splash on the national level. As with all rankings,...
prepbaseballreport.com
Missouri Class of 2025 Rankings: Update
For the last time this year, our staff has updated the state’s 2025 rankings with the offseason in full force. We’ve expanded the list to include an additional 25 players and raised a handful of prospects that performed across our fall looks, too. The top 10 in this...
prepbaseballreport.com
Illinois Class of 2025 Rankings: Update
For the last time this year, our staff has updated the state’s 2025 rankings with the offseason in full force. We’ve expanded the list slightly to include a few fall standouts, whether it be at showcases, tournaments, or other events. Below we’ve touched on some shuffling towards the...
prepbaseballreport.com
Pee Dee Regional Scout Day: Trackman Hitters
On Saturday December 3rd PBR of South Carolina was on hand at Florence Legion Stadium in Florence, SC for the Pee Dee Regional Scout Day. The event featured players from the 2023-2027 grad classes. The day started with BP on the field with Trackman collecting ball flight data followed the...
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Most Viewed Profiles: No. 25 Dalton Meadows
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Rewind: Top TrackMan Exit Velocities
Interested in attending the next PBR Nevada event? Register HERE. As we are beginning to wrap up 2022 and gear up for the 2023 Preseason, our PBR Nevada Staff has gathered all the numbers and data from our successful event schedule in 2022 and compiled them into overall leaderboards to highlight the top statistical performances of the year. These standout lists are loaded with prospects, both committed and uncommitted, that are heading into their Spring campaigns looking to continue their standout performances from 2022 into the 2023 High School Season.
prepbaseballreport.com
Oregon Fall Update - 2025 Rankings
With the final month of 2022 underway, it's time for our final class update as we take another look at the 2025 prospects. This sophomore class already features a dozen Division 1 commits within the Top 20. With an impressive amount of uncommitted prospects rounding out the rest of the newly updated Top 50.
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Colorado Leaderboards: Fastball Velocity
With 2022 drawing to a close and no remaining showcases left in Colorado, our staff will begin breaking down some of the top metrics in the State from different classes throughout the year. Our staff hosted a total of 23 events this past year, including national events, allowing us to collect data on hundreds of players from Colorado.
prepbaseballreport.com
VA/DC Class of 2025 Rankings Update: New Faces
As we expanded our 2025 class to the Top 150 players, we added quite a few new faces. In addition to the new faces that we have covered in our rankings releases and podcasts, we want to highlight a few more of the new additions. Benjamin Cardone C / Highland...
prepbaseballreport.com
Mississippi 2023 Commitment Board
Below is a look at every single commitment in Mississippi's 2023 class from our records. We will continue to update the board as commitments continue to roll through. Be sure to tag us on social media for commitments to give us the best chance to see and update the list.
prepbaseballreport.com
Director's List: Class of 2024
The 2024 Class Rankings update highlighted the top 200 players in North Carolina. As each class gets to their graduating year, we typically see 425+ players from the class, from North Carolina, that commit to play college baseball. Each rankings list has to have a cutoff. With that said, there are more players in the 2024 class that college coaches should be following. As PBR's Scouting Staff continues to evaluate players, the Director's List will serve as a place for some of those players to populate.
prepbaseballreport.com
Indiana Class of 2025: Rankings Update
With the conclusion of the 2022 season, we have made an update to our Class of 2025 Rankings. The list has been expanded to 125 players, with movement in the Top 10 and throughout the list. This class currently has 13 players committed to Power 5 programs with plenty of uncommitted talent still left on the board. Today, we are highlighting some of the top uncommitted prospects in Indiana’s 2025 class.
prepbaseballreport.com
Class of 2025 - Rankings Update
As the Fall winds down and players prep for the upcoming Spring, we have updated the Nevada Class of 2025 PBR Player Rankings. This update featured a modest amount of movement, expanding to 40 prospects who have made an early impression on the PBR Nevada Staff. The preseason schedule will play a key role in the our next update with the PBR Staff set to attend numerous games as teams prepare for the Spring along with the Preseason ID and High School Scout Days that we will be able to not only get a first hand look at the players entire game, but will also be able to utilize the PBR Tech to collect significant, objective data on each player used to identify separating components of comparable players.
prepbaseballreport.com
North Carolina 2025 Class Rankings
The fall season has winded down and players are now beginning to prepare for their upcoming high school baseball seasons. Our staff has decided to make some subtle changes to our 2025 state rankings after seeing players throughout the fall. The evaluation process is always fluid especially with a class this young, so look for more movement and more new faces as this class continues to develop. The 2025 Class in North Carolina has a heavy presence at the National Level led by 2022 Futures Game standout and LSU commit Briggs Mckenzie. With this update the class expands to the Top 60 players and is expected to expand more after our Preseason All State Events.
