Defense Propels Lady Dinos
The heavy weight matchup between Grantsville and Carbon on Tuesday turned into a defensive slugfest before the night was over. Carbon jumped out in front early to lead 14-5 after the opening quarter. The Lady Cowboys then went to their half-court press and effectively slowed down the Dinos. Carbon never...
Massive 4th Quarter Clips Eagles
Emery traveled to Millard on Wednesday night to take on the Eagles. While each team found its groove early, the second quarter proved tough on the offensive end. The Spartans were down by one, 22-21, at halftime. Emery finally broke through in the third quarter to take the lead, but...
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the weeks of December 5th – December 9th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being HONEST. Pictured: Tauge Thompson, Jethro Halstead, Luke Barton, Graysen Howard, Christopher Wilberg, Lexi Daley, DJ Oliver, Cannon Daley.
Huntington Home Engulfed in Flames
On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a mobile home in Huntington was engulfed in flames. The home was the residence of Cindy Nelson. Though no human injuries were reported, the resident’s dog passed away as result of the fire. The blaze resulted in substantial damage to the structure, leaving the home as a total loss.
Inaugural Banquet Honors Nurses
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to nurses on Wednesday evening with its inaugural banquet. In its first year, the banquet aimed to honor nurses, LPNs and CNAs in Carbon County. Each medical professional was invited to attend the event for free with a guest in tow. The...
Final 2022 Employee of the Month Announced
The final Carbon County Employee of the Month for 2022 was announced on Wednesday evening as Elaine Gurule of the custodial department. Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne presented this recognition during the commission meeting that evening, stating that Gurule has been employed with the county since March. Payne said that she personally wanted to thank Gurule for being very social and always making her laugh.
REQUEST FOR BIDS – HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR
Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a used track-mounted excavator. Minimum criteria for the excavator are as follows: 40,000 to 58,000 pound operating weight; less than 3,000 operating hours; hydraulic quick-coupling connection; hydraulic thumb; hydraulic plumbing for auxiliary tools; complete operation and service manuals. Bid documents should also include warranty information and complete maintenance records for the machine. Bidding entities may submit bids for multiple machines fitting these criteria. Bids should also include; as a separate line-item, the cost and availability of a hydraulic hammer attachment for each bid submitted. Considerations will also be made for any new machine that can be sold at government pricing.
Annual Scrooge Performances to be Rescheduled
On Wednesday, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman informed the community that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the previously-scheduled Scrooge presentations that were set to take place this weekend by the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus have been cancelled. Mayor Peterman encouraged participation at the productions as this is...
Commissioners Approve 2023 Tentative Budget
As the year comes to an end, the Carbon County Commission must be presented with the proposed 2023 budget to begin the annual process. This was completed on Wednesday evening by Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing. Marsing stated that each year, they meet with department heads to determine what is...
Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Assault and Misuse of Money
After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations. Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was...
