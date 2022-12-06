Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Nixon Road on Tuesday for a crash involving a stone wall. Police responded to 34 Nixon Road on December 6 at 4:16 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The driver “struck a rock and stone wall,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. There...
Framingham Police Investigating Thousands of Dollars in Fraud
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a fraud case. Framingham Police were called to Branches on Pleasant Street at 2:21 on December 5 for larceny. The individual reported “fraudulent bank activity” that account to “several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “These...
Framingham Police: 5 Vehicles Burglarized Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police received 5 reports of breaking & entering into vehicles on Sunday, December 4. A vehicle at 50 Harrington Road was reported broken into. The vehicle was not locked, according to the Police report. Nothing was taken, said the Police spokesperson. An individual at 2:25 p.m....
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
Framingham Police: Henry’s Towing Reports Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to henry’s Towing at 55 Pearl Street on Monday afternoon for a report of a breaking & entering. The company told police several scrap cars in the tow yard, were discovered with the trunks open and the latches damaged. The company did not...
Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
Police looking for 2 suspects in Mansfield robbery
Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.
Framingham Police: 2 Cyclists Struck in Hit & Run Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a driver, who struck two cyclists on Grove Street, and left the scene. On Friday, December 1 just after 1 p.m., two cyclists were struck by a driver on Grove Street. The driver “did not stop, but was identified and returned to the...
Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Police: Westborough man charged in shooting death on Highland Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A 28-year-old Westborough man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Highland Street Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred about 8:15 a.m. in the area of 101 Highland St., a Honey Farms. Samuel Peckham is charged with assault and battery with a firearm and armed assault...
Westborough man arrested in connection with fatal Worcester gas station shooting
A Westborough man is under arrest after a man was fatally shot near a Worcester gas station Wednesday morning. According to Worcester police, an officer was already in the area near the Honey Farms gas station on Highland Street when he came across the shooting victim at 8:23 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding in Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited for speeding in a crash on Friday morning, December 2, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mt. Wayte Avenue at 10:07 a.m. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest...
Boston 25 News
State police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Charlton that left 2 people dead
CHARLTON, Mass. — State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Charlton on Wednesday that left two people dead. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 20 at Carroll Hill Road found a trio of vehicles that had been involved in a wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Framingham Police: Driver Summons After Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver will be summonsed to court for motor vehicle violations, after a 2-vehicle crash in front of the U.S. Post Office on Route 30, according to Framingham Police. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 10:39 p.m. on December 2 at 330 Cochituate Road. No one was...
Framingham Police Investigating Missing $5,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating $5,000 missing from a Nobscot business. The Gulf Gas Station at 876 Edgell Road reported a larceny on Thursday, December 1 at 12:49 p.m. to Framingham Police. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said “approximately $5,000 from the gas station was not deposited in...
thisweekinworcester.com
Police Seek Information on Missing Worcester Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Rhianna Hatchoua, 14, of Worcester, is 5'2" tall and weighs 114 pounds. She is biracial brown eyes and brown hair. She may be travelling back and forth from Worcester to Boston by bus. Anyone...
Police: Driver Strikes & Kills Deer on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck & killed a deer on Route 9 over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Framingham Police. The incident happened at 2:16 a.m. on November 27 at 450 Worcester Road in Framingham. SOURCE request the police report Monday November 28, but it has not been available. Today,...
Boston barber tracks down thieves who stole packages from doorstep
BOSTON - 'Tis the season for gifts, which means it is the season for pesky porch pirates. The Cambridge Police are working on three different porch pirate cases, but only one remains unsolved. Investigations led to the arrest of one thief who was found with 19 different identities on them. The number comes from stolen credit cards, packages, and bikes. "We really encourage people to report this stuff. They may think it's insignificant because often times they will get their package back. If they don't report it, then we don't know where to pinpoint our resources," said Jeremy Warnick, Communications Director for...
Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show
An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
