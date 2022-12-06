ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Nixon Road on Tuesday for a crash involving a stone wall. Police responded to 34 Nixon Road on December 6 at 4:16 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The driver “struck a rock and stone wall,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. There...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Vehicles Burglarized Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police received 5 reports of breaking & entering into vehicles on Sunday, December 4. A vehicle at 50 Harrington Road was reported broken into. The vehicle was not locked, according to the Police report. Nothing was taken, said the Police spokesperson. An individual at 2:25 p.m....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
FITCHBURG, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westborough man arrested in connection with fatal Worcester gas station shooting

A Westborough man is under arrest after a man was fatally shot near a Worcester gas station Wednesday morning. According to Worcester police, an officer was already in the area near the Honey Farms gas station on Highland Street when he came across the shooting victim at 8:23 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding in Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited for speeding in a crash on Friday morning, December 2, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mt. Wayte Avenue at 10:07 a.m. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Missing $5,000

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating $5,000 missing from a Nobscot business. The Gulf Gas Station at 876 Edgell Road reported a larceny on Thursday, December 1 at 12:49 p.m. to Framingham Police. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said “approximately $5,000 from the gas station was not deposited in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Police Seek Information on Missing Worcester Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Rhianna Hatchoua, 14, of Worcester, is 5'2" tall and weighs 114 pounds. She is biracial brown eyes and brown hair. She may be travelling back and forth from Worcester to Boston by bus. Anyone...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Driver Strikes & Kills Deer on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck & killed a deer on Route 9 over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Framingham Police. The incident happened at 2:16 a.m. on November 27 at 450 Worcester Road in Framingham. SOURCE request the police report Monday November 28, but it has not been available. Today,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Boston barber tracks down thieves who stole packages from doorstep

BOSTON - 'Tis the season for gifts, which means it is the season for pesky porch pirates. The Cambridge Police are working on three different porch pirate cases, but only one remains unsolved. Investigations led to the arrest of one thief who was found with 19 different identities on them. The number comes from stolen credit cards, packages, and bikes. "We really encourage people to report this stuff. They may think it's insignificant because often times they will get their package back. If they don't report it, then we don't know where to pinpoint our resources," said Jeremy Warnick, Communications Director for...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show

An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy