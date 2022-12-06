ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

How to get in-person help to complete Clayton County's emergency rental assistance program application

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People who are seeking rental assistance in Clayton County can apply for a program and get some in-person help with the application process. Clayton County Board of Commissioners is hosting a three-day event where residents and landlords who want to take advantage of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can get guidance about the process.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 Cobb deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly three months after the killing of two Cobb County deputies, the man accused of firing the fatal shots pled guilty to their murders. Attorneys for Christopher Golden negotiated a plea deal in the death of deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Faith leaders want gun law reform change

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta faith community came together Monday to call for an end to gun violence. Their stance comes after two children were killed in a shooting near Atlantic Station– with police still working to make arrests. “You can not have common scene gun legislation...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
