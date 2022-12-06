Read full article on original website
APS school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'
ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race. According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary Lin Elementary admitted in a recorded phone conversation...
'They will change' | Gwinnett County celebrates RED program's first class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
Gwinnett County approves pay raise for sheriff, cost of living payment for employees
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Those who work for Gwinnett County can expect to see a nice little pay bump in the coming weeks, especially the sheriff. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the measure Tuesday for Sheriff Keybo Taylor. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the increase brings...
Police report: Newnan High staff member caught on camera pushing student with special needs in 'excessive' manner
NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan High School paraprofessional was caught on camera pushing a student with special needs three times, according to a police report. The Coweta County School System confirmed the staff member is no longer employed with them. The discovery was made on Nov. 15 when an...
How to get in-person help to complete Clayton County's emergency rental assistance program application
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People who are seeking rental assistance in Clayton County can apply for a program and get some in-person help with the application process. Clayton County Board of Commissioners is hosting a three-day event where residents and landlords who want to take advantage of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can get guidance about the process.
What Cobb County voters should know about the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot | Senate runoff
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After a Cobb County judge extended the deadline for more than 3,400 voters, those individuals can now mail back their completed ballot and it doesn't need to arrive at the county's elections office until Dec. 9, if it is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
'Waiting for DeKalb to enter the chat' | Internet eyes county in Georgia Senate runoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There's one U.S. Senate seat left to fill - and Georgia will be the deciding factor in a race where margins matter. However, the race is going viral for more light-hearted reasons: DeKalb County's impact. Making light of the high-stakes runoff race between Democratic incumbent...
11Alive
All lanes closed on I-285 Southbound in Fulton County due to detached trailer
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are closed on a section of I-285 Southbound in Fulton County after a tractor-trailer separated on the highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened on I-285 Southbound right before people reached the Hollowell Parkway exit 12. An oversized tractor-trailer detached,...
North Georgia officer resigns to avoid termination after body slamming woman, Oakwood chief says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia police officer quit the force following allegations of excessive use of force after body camera video showed him body slamming a woman, the City of Oakwood Police Department said. Department leaders said Officer Timothy Holbrook, resigned to avoid termination after he allegedly...
Local restaurant feeling impact of lane closures, confusing detours in I-285/400 project
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Georgia-400 has become the source of many roadway headaches, and the traffic backlogs will only get worse as the Georgia Department of Transportation closes another lane as part of the Transform 285 at 400 Project. The $800 million project kicked off in February of 2017...
Campus community concerned after GSU student killed at nearby gas station
ATLANTA — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Georgia State University student near campus. It’s one of two shootings that happened near campus in a matter of hours. "I was just studying and heard two shots and I came to look out my...
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
2 men indicted in 2020 Auburn Ave shooting, charges dropped against previously named suspect
ATLANTA — Charges against a man accused in a 2020 shooting where two people were killed and 12 others were wounded have been dropped, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Documents show two others have now been indicted in the case. Authorities previously charged De'Andre Brown with...
'Known street racer' sentenced on 4 counts of hosting 'Takeover' events, among other charges
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A "known street racer" pleaded guilty to multiple traffic charges in four separate cases, according to a release from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General. Kristopher Repka, pictured below, has been seen on multiple occasions by police hosting "Takeover" events throughout DeKalb County. Repka has been spotted...
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 Cobb deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly three months after the killing of two Cobb County deputies, the man accused of firing the fatal shots pled guilty to their murders. Attorneys for Christopher Golden negotiated a plea deal in the death of deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
Faith leaders want gun law reform change
ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta faith community came together Monday to call for an end to gun violence. Their stance comes after two children were killed in a shooting near Atlantic Station– with police still working to make arrests. “You can not have common scene gun legislation...
