Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
NBC Sports
Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as head coach with 6-year deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new head coach. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm,...
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm adds trio of coaches from Purdue; only three remain from former staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - In the first indication of what his staff at Louisville will look like, Jeff Brohm revealed Friday he is immediately bringing three assistant coaches and a strength coach with him from Purdue, three of whom have Louisville ties. In interviews with various media outlets for 90...
Takeaways from Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski's Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's search for its next head football coach is underway as Jeff Brohm has officially returned to his alma mater in Louisville. Athletic director Mike Bobinski met with the media Thursday to discuss the upcoming bowl game for the Boilermakers, departures from their coaching staff, and the timetable and criteria for bringing in new leadership.
Fact or Fiction: Jeff Brohm at Louisville, Phil Longo's Fit, Jim Leonhard Leaving Wisconsin
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he discusses whether Jeff Brohm will take Louisville to the next level...
WLWT 5
Former Louisville offensive lineman commits to University of Cincinnati
The University of Cincinnati Bearcats picked up a player from Louisville Thursday, offensive lineman Luke Kandra. Kandra, a 2020 Elder graduate, tweeted Thursday he's coming back home to play for the Bearcats. The commitment announcement comes days after the Bearcats introduced their new head coach, Scott Satterfield, who also came...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: 2023 4-Star TE Louisville Commit Jamari Johnson To Visit Pitt This Weekend
Pitt is looking to taking advantage of some recent head coaching shuffling in the ACC. Many were caught off guard with the news this week that Scott Satterfield was leaving Louisville to become the head coach at Cincinnati. That surprise announcement has led to some Louisville recruits looking around at...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a whirlwind kind of day, the kind of day that makes you wonder why you don’t just pick one thing and cover it well instead of trying to run all over town. Itinerary: get to an NCAA Tournament volleyball match, but dash out during the second set to a head football coach’s introductory news conference. Do some live TV from there and run off quickly to an event in the evening with former players honoring Louisville coach Denny Crum, as he watches via video feed.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Jeff Brohm has always been 'All In' on Louisville football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lou Holtz wanted Jeff Brohm to play quarterback at Notre Dame when playing quarterback at Notre Dame was the sexiest position in college football. Brohm had the arm, throwing for 20 touchdown passes while leading Trinity High School to the 1988 KHSAA 4A title. He had the legs, running for another 589 yards and 12 touchdowns.
BREAKING: Rueben Owens Completes Flip, Five-Star Headed to SEC West
What a 12 hours it has been for former Texas Commit, turned Louisville commit, and now Texas A&M commit Rueben Owens. Owens announced Wednesday that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals in the aftermath of head coach Marcus Satterfield taking the job at ...
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
'Giving this iconic property a new life': Historic Louisville property to be redeveloped
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big changes are on the way to the historic Louisville Gardens in downtown Louisville. On Friday, Louisville Metro Government and River City Entertainment Group (RCEG) announced plans to redevelop the arena at 6th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The plans will further Louisville's creative arts and entertainment...
Wave 3
‘Oh absolutely I would’ve stayed’: LMPD Chief reflects as 2-year tenure comes to an end
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields’ two-year tenure comes to an end, she reflected on her time served as leader of Louisville’s police department. Shields was hired in Jan. 2021 and will resign from the position when Louisville Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg takes office.
Comments / 0