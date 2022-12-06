Read full article on original website
4 Advantages the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Has Over the 2023 Kia Niro EV
For electric vehicle (EV) shoppers, here are four reasons to consider the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E instead of the 2023 Kia Niro EV.
What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V?
Do you care to wager a guess for what the "CR-V" name in the Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV stands for?
Lawsuit Alert: The Honda CR-V Struggles With Engine Failure
2018 - 2022 Honda CR-V models could have a serious issue. The Honda CR-V is under investigation for engine failure that causes loss of power.
3 Reasons the 2016 Kia Optima Is a Good Car to Buy Used
If you are looking for a used car and a 2016 Kia Optima is on your list, here are three reasons why the 2016 Optima is a good car to buy used.
2023 Ford F-150 Trims: Want, Get, Pass
The 2023 Ford F-150 comes in many different trim levels. Which trims should you want, get, and pass on.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports.
Is It OK to Leave an EV Plugged in All the Time?
Is it bad to always charge an EV overnight or leave it plugged in all the time — so it reaches a 100% charge to maximize driving range?
The Entry Level 2023 Toyota Tacoma Is Surprisingly Cheap
The 2023 Toyota Tacoma has a surprisngly low MSRP. But what comes standard with the Toyota Tacoma and is it worth it?
Experts Agree on the Best 2023 Buick Encore GX Trim
Find out why experts agree on the best 2023 Buick Encore GX trim to buy.
Everything You Need to Know About the Lucid Air Pure — Lucid’s Affordable Take On Its Electric Luxury Sedan
The Lucid Air Pure is an electric luxury sedan with similarities Tesla Model S. We discuss range, specs, and more.
These 3 Small Cars Depreciated the Least in Five Years Reveals iSeeCars’ Data
Found on the iSeeCars list are three small cars that depreciated the least in five years. We explain their value.
4 Advantages the Jeep Wrangler Has Over the Ford Bronco
The Ford Bronco is the new kid on the block, while the Jeep Wrangler is the tried and true choice.
The 2023 Toyota Tacoma Has the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Beat in 1 Key Area
Both the 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Nissan Frontier PRO-4X are off-road trucks. How does the Tacoma beat the Frontier?
This 2023 Pickup Truck Won an Environmentally Friendly Award Without Being an EV
Here's a look at the fuel economy chops of the 2023 Ram 1500, which won an environmentally-friendly award from Green Car Journal despite not being an EV.
Is Every 2023 Toyota Tundra a Hybrid?
Find out if the 2023 Toyota Tundra full-size truck is only a hybrid model or if another powertrain still exists.
Will Diesel Engines With Hydrogen Injection Save Oil Burners?
Engineers have discovered combining diesel fuel and hydrogen reduces emissions drastically.
The New 2023 Toyota Prius Is No Longer a Laughing Matter
Could the new 2023 Toyota Prius give you the look and efficiency desired? Keep reading and find out.
2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far
Toyota has redesigned the Prius for 2023. Here's what you need to know.
Cranky No More: Every F-150 Is Getting Power Windows in 2023
The upgrade is one of many modern features even the entry-level trucks will enjoy--alongside a price bump.
Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs
Maintenance and repairs are a common expense, especially when keeping cars for a while. Only 1 Toyota proves to have the least chance of major repairs.
