Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
Lions' Jameson Williams amped hearing home crowd chant his name

Allen Park — Jameson Williams did some unbelievable things in his lone season at Alabama, racking up 1,572 receiving yards, ranking among the top 10 in yards per reception and scoring 17 touchdowns, including a pair of long kickoff returns. Despite all those highlight-reel plays he made for the...
Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?

Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
4 Lions predictions for Week 14 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings has a lot more riding on it than it usually does this time of year. For the first time in a very long time, the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs as mid-December approaches. It’s a bit of a long shot, but they are mathematically alive and playing very well as of late.
Detroit Lions Rooting guide for Week 14 begins with Thursday Night Football

Each week, we release our latest Detroit Lions Rooting Guide with the hopes of guiding Lions’ fans as to which teams they should be rooting for. Until the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, we focus on which teams need to lose in order to help them get to the playoffs. If the Lions are eliminated, we then shift gears to rooting for a higher draft pick. (But to be honest, I am ALWAYS rooting for the Lion to win, regardless of their record. Yes, I have a sickness). That being said, our full Week 14 Rooting Guide will be released in the coming days, but Lions fans will have some rooting work to do on Thursday Night Football.
After working through self-doubt and broken jaw, Lions' DeShon Elliott has found his way

Allen Park — Since signing with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in April, DeShon Elliott had to figurately drink from a firehose learning a new defensive scheme, while literally drinking through a straw. And although it took a little longer than both sides would have hoped, the veteran safety is entering the stretch run of the season performing at his best and fitting in the way everyone envisioned.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings

Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
