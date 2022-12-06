Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
'Watch the Eagles': New Favorite for Cowboys Target OBJ?
Odell Beckham Jr. signing with a new team? The but speculation continues regarding his new home. … Cowboys? Eagles?
Vikings WR Guarantees Victory against Lions
Read more on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor guaranteeing a win Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions recent surge putting front office in a pickle for NFL draft
It's a pickle, no doubt. A conundrum, if you’re not into brevity. And if the Detroit Lions keep winning and the football gods bestow a playoff berth?. Team brass will be in a downright crisis. Not a life-or-death one, to be sure, but let’s say the Lions finish the...
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus
After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
Detroit News
Lions' Jameson Williams amped hearing home crowd chant his name
Allen Park — Jameson Williams did some unbelievable things in his lone season at Alabama, racking up 1,572 receiving yards, ranking among the top 10 in yards per reception and scoring 17 touchdowns, including a pair of long kickoff returns. Despite all those highlight-reel plays he made for the...
Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?
Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
Report: Cowboys Did Not Make Offer To Odell Beckham Jr. During Visit
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly did not extend an immediate offer to Odell Beckham Jr. during his visit with the team on Tuesday. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at the Dallas Mavericks game during his two-day visit. ...
Yardbarker
Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
McVay: Mayfield Likely Rams Starter to Finish Year
After leading the Rams to a dramatic Thursday night win, the former No. 1 pick is set to get another shot to prove himself.
4 Lions predictions for Week 14 vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings has a lot more riding on it than it usually does this time of year. For the first time in a very long time, the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs as mid-December approaches. It’s a bit of a long shot, but they are mathematically alive and playing very well as of late.
KARE
This Vikings Lions Game Just Means More
This is not your average rivalry game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. This game features revenge narratives, bitterness, regret, and high stakes.
Detroit Lions Rooting guide for Week 14 begins with Thursday Night Football
Each week, we release our latest Detroit Lions Rooting Guide with the hopes of guiding Lions’ fans as to which teams they should be rooting for. Until the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, we focus on which teams need to lose in order to help them get to the playoffs. If the Lions are eliminated, we then shift gears to rooting for a higher draft pick. (But to be honest, I am ALWAYS rooting for the Lion to win, regardless of their record. Yes, I have a sickness). That being said, our full Week 14 Rooting Guide will be released in the coming days, but Lions fans will have some rooting work to do on Thursday Night Football.
Josh Allen Reveals 'Buffalo Parade Dream': Bills vs. Jets Preview
Buffalo is back on top of the AFC but the Bills have to take care of business vs. the Jets.
Detroit News
After working through self-doubt and broken jaw, Lions' DeShon Elliott has found his way
Allen Park — Since signing with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in April, DeShon Elliott had to figurately drink from a firehose learning a new defensive scheme, while literally drinking through a straw. And although it took a little longer than both sides would have hoped, the veteran safety is entering the stretch run of the season performing at his best and fitting in the way everyone envisioned.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks S Jamal Adams Needs 'Whole Offseason' to Rehab Quad Injury
Though he's making steady progress in his return from a torn quad suffered in the Seattle Seahawks season opener, Jamal Adams won't have any shot to return even if the team earns a playoff spot winning the NFC West or as a wild card.
Prescott Says Meeting With Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Went Well’
The Cowboys quarterback would love to have the three-time Pro Bowler on his team—if he’s fully healthy.
Jason Witten: My Cowboys 'Would've Had a Ring' With Micah Parsons
Jason Witten hinted at a Dallas Cowboys multi-verse, one where his talented group got to enjoy the defensive antics of Micah Parsons.
