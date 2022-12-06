ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westrock Coffee's High Growth Profile Warrants Premium Valuation: Analyst

Benchmark analyst Todd M. Brooks reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Westrock Coffee Co WEST with a $15.00 price target. In the Q3 release, the analyst highlighted two strategic actions that the company is undertaking to further accelerate the company’s growth profile, including the decision to accelerate the provisioning of Phase 2 of the new Conway FE&I facility and the acquisition of Kohana Coffee.
Irwin Naturals Completes The Acquisition Of Three Mental Health Clinics

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA: 97X) completed the acquisition of the assets of Clare Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center. The company entered into an acquisition agreement dated October 30, 2022 with Clare Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center, which serves clients out of three healthcare clinics in located in Gainesville, Tallahassee and Panama City, Florida.
These Two Cannabis Companies Have Been Sued For Mislabeling THC Content

Dovel & Luner, a litigation boutique law firm, filed a class action lawsuit against Ironworks Collective Inc. and Stiiizy LLC on behalf of California consumers who purchased cannabis products with inaccurate THC content labels. The lawsuit alleges that defendants, who make, sell, and market “Stiiizy” brand cannabis products, overcharged consumers by illegally selling products whose THC content was represented as substantially higher than it actually was.
Cannabis Co. Pays $128M Fine For Illegally Producing Millions Of Pot Gummies In LA

A California cannabis producer has to pay $128 million to the state for the illegal production of millions of cannabis gummies, following a Los Angeles judge’s ruling. According to SFGate, Vertical Bliss — the makers of Kushy Punch gummies — manufactured millions of dollars worth of marijuana products at an unlicensed facility in Los Angeles. The fine may be the biggest one ever paid for the cannabis industry in the Golden State.
