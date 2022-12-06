A California cannabis producer has to pay $128 million to the state for the illegal production of millions of cannabis gummies, following a Los Angeles judge’s ruling. According to SFGate, Vertical Bliss — the makers of Kushy Punch gummies — manufactured millions of dollars worth of marijuana products at an unlicensed facility in Los Angeles. The fine may be the biggest one ever paid for the cannabis industry in the Golden State.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO