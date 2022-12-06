Read full article on original website
Related
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: NY Gets Its First Rec Marijuana Shop & More
NY Regulators Sign Its First Lease For Rec Marijuana Store. New York regulators have chosen a Harlem location for the first legal recreational marijuana store in the state, reported The City. The lease for the shop at 248 W. 125th St. is already signed, according to Dormitory Authority of the...
Westrock Coffee's High Growth Profile Warrants Premium Valuation: Analyst
Benchmark analyst Todd M. Brooks reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Westrock Coffee Co WEST with a $15.00 price target. In the Q3 release, the analyst highlighted two strategic actions that the company is undertaking to further accelerate the company’s growth profile, including the decision to accelerate the provisioning of Phase 2 of the new Conway FE&I facility and the acquisition of Kohana Coffee.
Consumer Price Index: Has Inflation Made It Cheaper to Dine Out Than Buy Groceries?
Normally, it's cheaper to make your meals at home than to dine out. But with inflation running at its highest rate in more than 40 years - and food prices particularly susceptible to price spikes --...
Whoa, How Much? CA's Canabis Industry Owes A Quarter-Billion Dollars In Back Taxes
California's marijuana industry owes the state a quarter-billion dollars in unpaid taxes. According to Green Market Report, the cannabis sector "as a whole was carrying $250,410,890 in unpaid sales and cannabis taxes, out of a $4.4 billion total in taxes due.”. The report cited data from the California Department of...
Irwin Naturals Completes The Acquisition Of Three Mental Health Clinics
Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA: 97X) completed the acquisition of the assets of Clare Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center. The company entered into an acquisition agreement dated October 30, 2022 with Clare Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center, which serves clients out of three healthcare clinics in located in Gainesville, Tallahassee and Panama City, Florida.
These Two Cannabis Companies Have Been Sued For Mislabeling THC Content
Dovel & Luner, a litigation boutique law firm, filed a class action lawsuit against Ironworks Collective Inc. and Stiiizy LLC on behalf of California consumers who purchased cannabis products with inaccurate THC content labels. The lawsuit alleges that defendants, who make, sell, and market “Stiiizy” brand cannabis products, overcharged consumers by illegally selling products whose THC content was represented as substantially higher than it actually was.
Cannabis Co. Pays $128M Fine For Illegally Producing Millions Of Pot Gummies In LA
A California cannabis producer has to pay $128 million to the state for the illegal production of millions of cannabis gummies, following a Los Angeles judge’s ruling. According to SFGate, Vertical Bliss — the makers of Kushy Punch gummies — manufactured millions of dollars worth of marijuana products at an unlicensed facility in Los Angeles. The fine may be the biggest one ever paid for the cannabis industry in the Golden State.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0