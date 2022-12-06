Read full article on original website
WLUC
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
UPMATTERS
Recreation Passport grants awarded for projects in Baraga and Delta Counties
BARAGA AND DELTA COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the recipients of 14 Recreation Passport grants on Friday. In total, $1,906,100 is being awarded for the projects across 13 counties, including two in the Upper Peninsula. In Baraga County, the...
WLUC
Alger County commission plans to not renew shelter lease
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter and residents are concerned after the Alger County Board of Commissioners did not renew the lease for the shelter. Alger County Commissioner Cathy Pullen said the shelter was already on an extension of its lease that expires on Dec. 31. “The...
WLUC
Canines for Comfort partnering with Escanaba Public Safety Department
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The old saying goes dogs are a man’s best friend. Canines for Comfort Founder Sarah Sorensen said dogs are everyone’s friend. The organization is partnering with the Escanaba Public Safety Department. Canines for Comfort specializes in serving victims of crime by providing therapy dogs. Sorensen said this partnership is going to reach the entire community.
WLUC
2 Marquette County parks receive improvement grant
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two parks in Marquette County are going to see some much needed improvements thanks to a federal grant. The Tourist Park Trail in Marquette is one of the projects in line for a federal grant. The trail is expecting $250,000. “We applied through the DNR...
WLUC
KBIC holds final meeting before votes on NMU Golf Course, casino hotel proposals
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held a final community meeting Thursday night as it prepares to put two ballot proposals in front of voters. The first proposal would approve a new $25 million hotel and RV site next to the Ojibwa Casino in Chocolay Township.
WLUC
DNR advertises bids for trail restoration work in Houghton County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has advertised for bids to begin work on Snowmobile Trail U.P. No. 3 between Dollar Bay and Lake Linden. The trail was severely damaged during the Father’s Day Flood of June 2018. In all, six bid packages were advertised...
WLUC
166,000 pounds of food raised for TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 TV6 Canathon wrapped up Thursday and we’re looking through preliminary numbers on how much has been raised. This year, communities across Upper Michigan came together to raise 166,000 pounds of food. This was the first year as TV6 Canathon Coordinator for TV6 Creative...
WLUC
Dickinson County elementary students make holiday cards for veterans
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County elementary school is giving thanks to our veterans this holiday season. 4th graders at North Elementary School partnered with the American Red Cross to make holiday cards for local veterans. A large Christmas banner will hang in the lobby of the Oscar...
WLUC
Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year. Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product...
WLUC
Hancock City Council swears in Mandy Lounibos to vacant council seat
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Council voted four to two to appoint Mandy Lounibos as its new councilor at large at Wednesday’s meeting. The seat has been vacant since Election Day. Elected candidate Michael Lancour chose not to become a member due to an incompatibility conflict with...
WLUC
Ishpeming Elks Lodge to host Community Christmas Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas dinner is coming to Ishpeming this year. The Ishpeming Elks Lodge will host its 16th annual Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25. The dinner is free and open to anyone in Marquette County to dine in, take out, or request delivery. The meal will feature Christmas classics such as ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
WLUC
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette. Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
WLUC
Licensee, broker, agent… What’s the difference?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Is there a major difference between a licensee, a broker, and an agent?. Stephanie Jones from Stephanie Sells explains that a realtor:. - Is a member of the National Association of Realtors. A real estate sales person:. - Is licensed under a broker. - Is 18...
WLUC
Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
WLUC
Finlandia University Gallery to remain open thanks to anonymous donation
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Gallery has announced it will remain open following an anonymous donation of an undisclosed amount. It was originally to close following the end of its latest exhibit “Self-Revolving Line” on Dec. 14. “One of the hardest things we’ve had to do...
WLUC
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission unanimously approved a special land use permit at Tuesday evening’s meeting. The permit will allow a single-family home at 725 Altamont Street to be converted to a duplex. The commission had to review the case because a previous owner illegally added...
WLUC
Salvation Army picks up cans from Sandy Knoll Elementary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army picked up Sandy Knoll Elementary School’s food collections for the TV6 Canathon on Wednesday. Since early November, students have been working hard on posters and other promotional efforts to bring in as many donations as possible. Student Digital Advertiser Ivan Proctor explains what his role entails.
WLUC
Holiday Lasers return to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor Ore Dock will, once again, be up in lights. Travel Marquette and Fresh Coast Light Lab bring old and new together with their Holiday Laser display. Characters like Santa, reindeer and snowmen will continue to be displayed along the side of the Ore...
