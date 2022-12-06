Read full article on original website
Texas Bartender Found Guilty In Brutal Beating Of Black Woman
Alex Shuffield was caught on camera armed with a gun and violently attacking the victim in a parking lot.
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns
(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Police in Mesquite are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Monday night. At this point, officers don’t have any suspects.
22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail
klif.com
Jurors Reach Guilty Verdict on 2 Counts in Deep Ellum Assault Trial
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A Dallas County jury on Monday found a man seen in a viral video beating a woman guilty of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for the 2019 fight in Deep Ellum that started when he banged on the...
actionnews5.com
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
Deep Ellum bartender found guilty of obstruction, assault linked to 2019 incident captured on video
A Dallas County jury on Monday found Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield guilty of obstruction and assault in response to a 2019 incident that was captured on video.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Fatal Hit and Run Suspect
On December 7, 2022, Dallas Police made an arrest in the hit and run crash that killed 82-year-old Florence Kelly on November 7, 2022. Dallas Police identified the suspect driver as a 12-year-old male and charged him with Murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Update: November 9, 2022.
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield found guilty of assault
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County jury has found Austin Sheffield guilty of obstruction and assault.The former bartender was indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor charges for assaulting L'Daijohnique Lee, 27, in a parking lot in 2019.Lee said the night of the assault, she had pulled into a parking lot that night and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. He got out of his truck to asked her to move but after his approach, the two began arguing.In a cell phone video, captured by a witness across the street, Shuffield was seen holding a gun by his...
Texas cop didn’t say ‘gun’ before fatal shooting, search
Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
Juvenile hit by wanted hit-and-run driver, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run with a juvenile in November. The department says a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on Coit Road in front of Rock Hill High School. It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
orangeandbluepress.com
A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee
On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
fox4news.com
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
advocatemag.com
Dog found shot dead near Tenison Park
The Dallas Police Department found a dog fatally shot near Tenison Park. The dog, a black-and-brown shepherd mix, was found in the 7100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 7 a.m. Oct. 26, according to DPD Beat. Anyone with information about this incident or the person who committed the crime...
fox4news.com
Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers
DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run-9900 Block of Forest Lane
On December 6, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, for an Accident Involving Death (Failure to Stop and Render Aid) and Manslaughter in the hit-and-run crash that killed 33-year-old Bo Stephens. Lawrence was taken to the Dallas County Jail. Update: 11/14/2022 @ 3:41 PM. The victim has been identified...
Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth
wo people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.
Dallas Observer
House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly
'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
