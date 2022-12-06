ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

WANE-TV

Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74

(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
WABASH, IN
wrtv.com

Live Nation offering $199 Lawn Pass for Summer 2023 at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — While it may be cold now, organizers at Ruoff Music Center are ready for warm summer nights and the sound of concerts filling the air. Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for Summer 2023. For $199 plus a fee, you can attend 30+ shows in Noblesville. The pass includes guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Police search for suspected jewelry-store robber

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a man suspected in a jewelry-store robbery. The robbery was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Zales jewelry store inside the Tippecanoe Mall. Lt. Justin Hartman says the man threatened an employee and left with "an undisclosed amount of...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Starke County

A North Judson man was arrested Friday, December 9 following a pursuit that ended in downtown Knox. Police say a North Judson Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour through North Judson and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail

On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
horseandrider.com

Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana

On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

‘An alarming trend’: Madison County sees spike in fentanyl deaths | News

ANDERSON — An 8-month-old Anderson infant’s death in September added to a growing litany of local deaths involving fentanyl, according to authorities. From the start of 2019 through October 2022, fentanyl has been blamed in almost exactly half — 119 of 237 — of local overdose deaths, the Madison County Health Department reports.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Two Logansport residents arrested for methamphetamine possession

Dec. 7—Two Logansport residents were arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine following a traffic stop Tuesday night. At approximately 9:52 pm, the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation on State Road 29 south of County Road 300 South in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo police looking for stabbing suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Monday night stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Halden Totten. He is wanted for attempted murder. Just after 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to a house in the 2100...
KOKOMO, IN

