Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
beingpatient.com
Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?
Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
Medical News Today
How is dementia diagnosed? Tests, criteria, and how to cope
Dementia is a set of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, and behavior. Although it is more common as people age, it is not a standard part of aging. Dementia is progressive and can affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities and quality of life. Doctors can diagnose it using various tests, including medical imaging, genetic tests, and cognitive tests.
NOLA.com
Alzheimer's Q&A: Age does worsen memory; here are ways to help
We all tend to have memory problems as we age — forgetting where we put our car keys, or the name of someone we meet, or even where our car is parked after we go shopping. Age-related memory loss and dementia are very different conditions. Oftentimes, our lapses in memory are caused by a lack of focus, fatigue, stress, medications, or just simply distractions that filter into our everyday lives.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Medical Milestone: New Blood Tests to Determine Alzheimer’s Risk Are Now Available
Though not yet offered on a wide basis, several new tests are expected to be utilized in doctor’s offices in the near-future. Improved at-home consumer versions are also being developed.
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome, The Disorder Impacting Céline Dion’s Ability To Perform?
Celine Dion is postponing several Europe tour dates after the recent diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder that doesn’t allow her “to sing the way I’m used to,” she announced. The superstar singer has stiff-person syndrome, which affects “something like one in a million people,” Dion, 54, said
KION News Channel 5/46
Some UC student’s final grades on hold as strikes continue for student workers
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- No progress has been made on the ongoing strike in UC Santa Cruz. Faculty members across the UC system are showing their solidarity by withholding final grades. An ASE member of UAW 2865 Rebecca Gross explains how important this is. “We can strike all we want, and we can withhold our The post Some UC student’s final grades on hold as strikes continue for student workers appeared first on KION546.
BBC
Alzheimer's carer's drug hopes for husband, 56
A woman whose husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 51 said she fears a new treatment might come too late for him. Karen Bonser cares for her husband Mick, who was diagnosed in 2018. Mrs Bonser, from Nottinghamshire, said the results of recent drug trials were...
earth.com
Learning to play piano boosts cognitive abilities
A new study led by the University of Bath has found that learning to play a musical instrument increases the brain’s ability to process sights and sounds, while at the time helps improving mental health. The experts showed that beginners who undertook piano lessons for just one hour per week for a period of 11 weeks reported not only significant improvements in recognizing audio-visual changes in their environment, but also less stress, depression, and anxiety.
MedicalXpress
New website helps improve eczema in children and young people
A website developed by the University of Southampton to help people manage their eczema has led to a reduction in symptoms and improved outcomes for children and young people. Eczema is very common and can have a substantial impact on quality of life and costs to the NHS. Treatment can be complex and many people with eczema, and their caregivers, say that they receive insufficient or conflicting advice about how to use eczema treatments.
macaronikid.com
ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder): What is it?
As a pediatrician and father of four children, I understand that parent-teacher conferences can be stressful for all involved. Teachers are often faced with burgeoning class sizes, academic demands seem to grow exponentially, and learning standards can be four-letter words to all involved. So, what is a parent to do when Johnny talks too much, Suzy is off-task, or Billy is out of his seat when expected to remain seated?
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
An innovative approach to treating hearing loss might be closer to reaching the market after a setback in the approval process, researchers behind the technology at Frequency Therapeutics told UPI.
