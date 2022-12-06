Read full article on original website
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New Metered Parking Machines Coming To Broadview
A parking kiosk located in Oak Park that was manufactured by Total Parking Solutions. Kiosks like this may likely be coming to Broadview’s Roosevelt Road and 17th Avenue commercial district now that the village board unanimously approved a contract with TPS. | File. Friday, December 9, 2022 || By...
Broadview To Demolish Eyesore Commercial Property
The derelict building at 2412 S. 9th Ave. in Broadview, which will soon be demolished thanks to the village’s partnership with Cook County. | File. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A derelict commercial building in Broadview that the mayor called one of the village’s...
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022
I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.
La Petite Folie to close after 23 years
Mary Mastricola has announced La Petite Folie, the French restaurant she has run with her husband, Mike, in the Hyde Park Shopping Center since 1999, will close Dec. 23. Mastricola, in a brief interview, expressed her gratitude to the University of Chicago, which owns the shopping center, and the greater Hyde Park community for their years of support. She has no plans to continue catering anytime soon.
Oak Park joins schools in joint safety protocol agreement
Oak Park’s village board unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement to codify security and safety standards across public schools located in Oak Park. Securing the village board’s approval was the IGA’s final hurdle before implementation; the governing boards of Districts 200 and 97 both approved the agreement prior to the village board’s Nov. 29 meeting.
Lakefront aldermanic races are Far Left galore
“It’s despicable,” fumed Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) over the campaign run by Cynthia Santos, one of his 5 opponents next year. Despicable is defined as deserving to be despised, to be viewed with scorn, contempt and disdain. “Her workers lied about me and lied about my health,” said...
Holiday season: To sell or not to sell?
A recent column from the Oak Park Area Association of Realtors posed the question, “Should you sell your home this holiday season?” Traditionally, there was a belief that the real estate world ground to a halt between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Sellers didn’t want people walking...
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see
Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights? For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we don’t decorate,” he said of Hanukkah […] The post Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see appeared first on The Record.
Are our white teachers doing their jobs?
In a recent Local Voices (Economic Apartheid in America, December 1, 2022) a learned person questioned the ratio of white teachers to the changing percentages of students of color at Thornton Fractional South High School. When the school enrollment became 62% minority, did these white teachers leave? No, they stayed...
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
Tinley Park holiday lights display hopes to draw thousands in donations for nonprofit
The display aims to help a local nonprofit in need now, more than ever.
The Shot that shook Mount Prospect
On what seemed to be a normal Thursday morning, Kelly Simon was suddenly woken up by simultaneous gunshots that she, at first, thought to be construction. “I got out of bed super quick and said to myself, ‘Were those gunshots!?’… Then there was about a 10-second pause and I heard six to eight additional shots … So then I went outside and saw all of the police activity,” Simon said.
Dawn Bringing Southern Classics to East Hyde Park
The new restaurant will replace Piccolo Monda in Summer 2023
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
Skokie mall plans to move beyond retail and 'evolve … into a micro-cityscape'
Skokie’s Old Orchard shopping center wants to make the transition from outdoor mall to neighborhood. The owner of Old Orchard has unveiled plans to turn the shopping mall into a residential and retail space with restaurants and entertainment venues.
Leaked call shows alleged bribe by Wilson consultant to Ja’Mal Green
This article was originally published by The TRiiBE. An audio recording allegedly between mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s political consultant Rickey Hendon and a volunteer for Ja’Mal Green’s campaign has leaked—and the talk details a bribe offered to Green’s team to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
$99.5 million financing secured for Chicago trophy apartment tower acquisition
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $99.5 million financing of The Elle, a 496-unit, trophy, high-rise multi-housing community in the South Loop submarket of Chicago, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac Multifamily. The loan will...
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
